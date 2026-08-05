Pradeep Rawat Funeral: Aamir Khan, Lagaan Team Bid Final Goodbye; Salman Khan Mourns Actor

The Indian film fraternity is currently mourning the loss of veteran actor Pradeep Rawat, who passed away at the age of 74 due to blood cancer. Known for his roles such as Deva Singh Sodhi in Lagaan, the terrifying titular antagonist in Ghajini, and Ashwatthama in B.R. Chopra’s Mahabharat, Rawat’s death is a massive loss for both Hindi and South Indian cinema. His final rites were held in Mumbai which were attended by close family, colleagues and friends.

How Did Aamir Khan And The Lagaan Team Bid Their Final Farewell?

Aamir Khan was one of the many notable personalities who were seen mourning at the funeral service in memory of their regular co-star. He had played in many big films along with him, such as Sarfarosh in 1999, Lagaan in 2001, and Ghajini in 2008.

The star was with the director of Lagaan, Ashutosh Gowariker, along with other co-stars, Yashpal Sharma, Daya Shankar Pandey, and Rajendra Gupta, to console Rawat’s wife Kalyani and son Vikramaditya.

Recalling his passion for his work, he mentioned how important his character was in Ghajini and how his acting as the bad guy in the movie made it so memorable.

What Was Salman Khan’s Tribute To Pradeep Rawat?

The heart of Salman Khan went out on social media for mourning the loss of his erstwhile co-star. Rawat was seen acting alongside Salman Khan at the very beginning of his acting career in the romantic thriller “Baaghi” in 1990.

Posting a nostalgic picture from their days of film in his Instagram account, Salman Khan paid his tributes to his lost friend and industry colleague.

“Shared many good moments with you brother.. May you rest in peace.” — Salman Khan

In addition to the film fraternity of Bollywood, many others also paid tribute to their lost industry colleague and that included none other than the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and star actor, Pawan Kalyan.

What Caused Pradeep Rawat’s Demise?

The management of the actor confirmed that Rawat had managed to overcome blood cancer four years ago. However, he developed a relapse in the disease about six weeks before his death since there was a fall in his blood platelet levels.

His death occurred in the evening of August 4. This was made known to the world by his co-star, Yashpal Sharma. There were numerous tributes being paid to a man who had contributed to the film industry for four decades.

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