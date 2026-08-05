LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Pradeep Rawat Funeral: Aamir Khan, Lagaan Team Bid Final Goodbye; Salman Khan Mourns Actor

Pradeep Rawat Funeral: Aamir Khan, Lagaan Team Bid Final Goodbye; Salman Khan Mourns Actor

Industry stalwarts paid their final respects to veteran actor Pradeep Rawat, who passed away at 74 following a cancer relapse. Aamir Khan, director Ashutosh Gowariker, and the core team of Lagaan gathered in Mumbai for his funeral, while Salman Khan shared an emotional tribute on social media remembering their bond.

Aamir Khan on Pradeep Rawat Funeral, Image Credits- X
Aamir Khan on Pradeep Rawat Funeral, Image Credits- X

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Wed 2026-08-05 21:23 IST

The Indian film fraternity is currently mourning the loss of veteran actor Pradeep Rawat, who passed away at the age of 74 due to blood cancer. Known for his roles such as Deva Singh Sodhi in Lagaan, the terrifying titular antagonist in Ghajini, and Ashwatthama in B.R. Chopra’s Mahabharat, Rawat’s death is a massive loss for both Hindi and South Indian cinema. His final rites were held in Mumbai which were attended by close family, colleagues and friends.

How Did Aamir Khan And The Lagaan Team Bid Their Final Farewell?

Aamir Khan was one of the many notable personalities who were seen mourning at the funeral service in memory of their regular co-star. He had played in many big films along with him, such as Sarfarosh in 1999, Lagaan in 2001, and Ghajini in 2008.

You Might Be Interested In

The star was with the director of Lagaan, Ashutosh Gowariker, along with other co-stars, Yashpal Sharma, Daya Shankar Pandey, and Rajendra Gupta, to console Rawat’s wife Kalyani and son Vikramaditya.

Recalling his passion for his work, he mentioned how important his character was in Ghajini and how his acting as the bad guy in the movie made it so memorable.

What Was Salman Khan’s Tribute To Pradeep Rawat?

The heart of Salman Khan went out on social media for mourning the loss of his erstwhile co-star. Rawat was seen acting alongside Salman Khan at the very beginning of his acting career in the romantic thriller “Baaghi” in 1990.

Posting a nostalgic picture from their days of film in his Instagram account, Salman Khan paid his tributes to his lost friend and industry colleague.

Pradeep Rawat Funeral: Aamir Khan, Lagaan Team Bid Final Goodbye; Salman Khan Mourns Actor

“Shared many good moments with you brother.. May you rest in peace.” — Salman Khan

In addition to the film fraternity of Bollywood, many others also paid tribute to their lost industry colleague and that included none other than the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and star actor, Pawan Kalyan.

What Caused Pradeep Rawat’s Demise?

The management of the actor confirmed that Rawat had managed to overcome blood cancer four years ago. However, he developed a relapse in the disease about six weeks before his death since there was a fall in his blood platelet levels.

His death occurred in the evening of August 4. This was made known to the world by his co-star, Yashpal Sharma. There were numerous tributes being paid to a man who had contributed to the film industry for four decades.

ALSO READ: Did Akanksha Chamola Announce Divorce From Gaurav Khanna For TRPs? She Responds

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Pradeep Rawat Funeral: Aamir Khan, Lagaan Team Bid Final Goodbye; Salman Khan Mourns Actor
Tags: Bollywood

RELATED News

Lock Upp 2 Winner: Shreya Kalra Lifts Trophy, Defeats Shivangi Joshi In Grand Finale

Alliance: Kushal Tandon’s Secret Twist Eliminates Sohail Khan, 3 Others Before Semi-Finals

Musafir Cafe Season 2 Confirmed! Will Chander Choose Sudha Or Preeti After That Cliffhanger?

Shah Rukh Khan’s Bloodied Look From King Sets Leaks Online; Viral Photo Sends Fans Into A Frenzy

Harshad Chopda Reveals Sister Was ‘Angry’ Over Shivangi Joshi Romance Rumours; Defends Sacrificing Lock Upp 2 Finale Spot

LATEST NEWS

Abdullah Shafique’s 160 Ends 49-Year Pakistan Wait In West Indies Tests

YouTubers Illegally Enter CJP Spokesperson Saurav Das’s House; Complaint Filed With Delhi Police

Pradeep Rawat Funeral: Aamir Khan, Lagaan Team Bid Final Goodbye; Salman Khan Mourns Actor

RCD Mallorca vs Paris Saint-Germain Prediction: Live Streaming Details, Predicted Lineups, Injury News And All You Need to Know

“Ready To Face Consequences”: What Sheikh Hasina Said In Her First Public Address Since Exile To India

FIFA President Gianni Infantino Holds Crisis Meeting in Morocco After Stake Sale Fallout Continues

Arsene Wenger Breaks Silence On Gianni Infantino’s Scrapped FIFA World Cup Privatisation Plan: ‘Absolutely Necessary’

BWF World Championships 2026 Draw: PV Sindhu Handed Tough Route, Satwik-Chirag Avoid Big Names | Check Full Draw Details Here

Dr. Haror’s Wellness Marks a New Chapter in Hair Transplant with20,000+ Successful Procedures

Who Is Tewolde Gebremariam? Air India Appoints Former Ethiopian Airlines Chief As CEO and MD After Campbell Wilson Exit

Pradeep Rawat Funeral: Aamir Khan, Lagaan Team Bid Final Goodbye; Salman Khan Mourns Actor

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Pradeep Rawat Funeral: Aamir Khan, Lagaan Team Bid Final Goodbye; Salman Khan Mourns Actor

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Pradeep Rawat Funeral: Aamir Khan, Lagaan Team Bid Final Goodbye; Salman Khan Mourns Actor
Pradeep Rawat Funeral: Aamir Khan, Lagaan Team Bid Final Goodbye; Salman Khan Mourns Actor
Pradeep Rawat Funeral: Aamir Khan, Lagaan Team Bid Final Goodbye; Salman Khan Mourns Actor
Pradeep Rawat Funeral: Aamir Khan, Lagaan Team Bid Final Goodbye; Salman Khan Mourns Actor

QUICK LINKS