Prahaar Trailer Review: Rajkummar Rao’s Ujjwal Nikam Looks Convincing, But The Courtroom Drama Holds More Intrigue – WATCH

There is something immediately compelling about a courtroom where everyone knows the stakes. Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story understands that, at least from its trailer. Starring Rajkummar Rao as special public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam, the film takes us back to one of the most closely followed criminal trials in India’s recent history, the prosecution of Ajmal Kasab following the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The trailer, unveiled on September 29, sets up a tense courtroom battle while also trying to look beyond the lawyer the public knew and explore the man behind the courtroom persona.

Rajkummar Rao Looks The Part

The first thing that stands out is Rajkummar Rao’s transformation. The actor doesn’t appear to be chasing a loud, theatrical imitation of Nikam. Instead, the trailer relies on his posture, controlled expressions and Marathi dialogue delivery to establish the character. That restraint works. Rao has the kind of screen presence that allows the courtroom scenes to build tension without turning every exchange into a dramatic declaration.

The film’s trailer also gives glimpses of Wamiqa Gabbi as Jyoti Nikam, while Jaideep Ahlawat and Sikandar Kher add to the courtroom drama. The Kasab Trial Is The Film’s Biggest Hook

The trailer moves directly into the 26/11 case, with Nikam questioning a young survivor about what she witnessed during the attacks. The proceedings gradually become more intense as the prosecution attempts to establish what happened and hold the accused accountable.

Towards the end, Kasab’s appearance in court adds another layer of tension, with the character making claims about how he came to Mumbai.

The real-life trial became one of the defining chapters of Nikam’s career. He had previously handled several high-profile cases, including the 1993 Bombay blasts and the Gulshan Kumar murder case.

Watch Prahaar Trailer

Where Prahaar Looks Most Interesting

What makes the trailer more promising than a straightforward courtroom recreation is the suggestion that the case doesn’t exist in isolation. There are glimpses of Nikam away from court, particularly his relationship with his wife, suggesting that the film will examine what happens when a professional battle of this magnitude follows you home.

Directed by Avinash Arun and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, Prahaar is scheduled to release in cinemas on October 16.

Trailer verdict: The trailer looks measured rather than overly dramatic, with Rajkummar Rao’s performance and the real-life courtroom battle doing most of the heavy lifting. Whether Prahaar can turn that compelling premise into a nuanced full-length drama remains to be seen, but the trailer certainly gives the film a strong starting point.