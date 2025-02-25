Prajakta Koli AKA MostlySane’s Fiancé Vrishank Khanal Hionours His Nepali Roots At The Duo’s Sangeet;

MostlySane's fiancé's Vrishank opted for a sleek black bandhgala with a brooch—a heartfelt tribute to his Nepalese roots that captured all attention

It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that we have watched Prajakta Koli grow, one achievement at a time. From being a YouTube sensation to becoming a well-known actress, her journey has felt personal to her fans. Now, she is stepping into a new chapter of her life as she prepares to marry her longtime boyfriend, Vrishank Khanal, on February 25.

A Dreamy Sangeet Night

Prajakta has been sharing breathtaking glimpses from her pre-wedding festivities, leaving everyone mesmerized. On Tuesday morning, the Mismatched actress posted a series of photos from her sangeet night, where she exuded elegance in a traditional paithani saree. The saree, borrowed from her mother’s wardrobe, perfectly captured the essence of her Maharashtrian heritage. To complete her look, she accessorized with green glass bangles, a classic nath, and a signature Marathi Chandrakor bindi, embodying the true essence of a “Marathi mulgi.”

Meanwhile, Vrishank, the groom-to-be, opted for a sleek black bandhgala. However, what truly caught everyone’s attention was his brooch—a heartfelt tribute to his Nepalese roots. The brooch featured two curved knives called khukuri, a significant cultural and historical symbol in Nepal. The khukuri represents bravery, heritage, and identity, especially for the renowned Gorkha soldiers. While Prajakta celebrated her Marathi heritage through her look, Vrishank honored his Nepalese lineage in his own meaningful way.

A Grand Celebration: Mehendi & Haldi Ceremonies

Fans are eagerly awaiting Prajakta’s wedding look, but she has kept them engaged with glimpses of her other wedding ceremonies, including the mehendi and haldi celebrations.

For the mehendi ceremony, the couple opted for outfits designed by Anita Dongre. Prajakta stunned in an intricately embroidered bottle green lehenga, while Vrishank complemented her in a mint-green embroidered Nehru jacket, paired with a matching kurta and white trousers. The couple’s coordinated attire exuded elegance and charm.

Their haldi ceremony was nothing short of magical. Prajakta looked ethereal in a delicate white and gold ensemble, featuring a flared sharara, an embroidered blouse, and a sheer dupatta. Floral jewelry added the perfect touch to her radiant look. Vrishank, on the other hand, donned an ivory-embroidered kurta, perfectly complementing his bride-to-be. The couple’s glowing faces in the pictures reflected the joy and excitement of their upcoming wedding.

A Love Story Written in the Stars

Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal’s love story is as endearing as their journey together. The two met through a mutual friend and initially connected over conversations on BBM. Their first in-person meeting happened at a friend’s Ganpati Puja, where Vrishank took the leap and asked Prajakta out. Since then, their bond has only grown stronger.

The couple got engaged in September 2023, marking the beginning of their journey toward a lifetime of love and togetherness.

As the wedding day approaches, fans eagerly await the final reveal of Prajakta’s bridal look.