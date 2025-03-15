Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, March 15, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Prakash Raj Slams Pawan Kalyan Over Language Row, Says, “Don’t Impose Your Hindi”

Prakash Raj Slams Pawan Kalyan Over Language Row, Says, “Don’t Impose Your Hindi”

Actor-politician Prakash Raj took to his X account on Saturday to slam Kalyan, accusing him of trying to "impose Hindi" on others.

Prakash Raj Slams Pawan Kalyan Over Language Row, Says, “Don’t Impose Your Hindi”


Actor-politician Prakash Raj launched a scathing attack on Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for his recent comments on the Hindi language.

The actor took to his X account on Saturday to slam Kalyan, accusing him of trying to “impose Hindi” on others.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In his post, Prakash wrote, “Don’t impose your Hindi language on us. It is not about hating another language; it is about protecting our mother tongue and our cultural identity with self-respect. Someone, please explain this to Pawan Kalyan garu.”

Prakash Raj’s reaction came in response to Kalyan’s recent speech at the Jana Sena Party’s 12th foundation day celebrations in Kakinada’s Pithampuram, where he had strongly criticized Tamil Nadu politicians for what he called “hypocrisy” regarding the alleged imposition of Hindi in the state.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

He pointed out that while these leaders oppose Hindi, they allow Tamil movies to be dubbed in Hindi for financial gain.
“I do not understand why some criticize Sanskrit. Why do Tamil Nadu politicians oppose Hindi while allowing their movies to be dubbed in Hindi for financial gain? They want money from Bollywood but refuse to accept Hindi–what kind of logic is that?” Kalyan asked while addressing the party’s 12th foundation day at Pithampuram in Kakinada.

Kalyan’s comments came amid Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin accusing the Union government of ‘Hindi imposition’ and refusing to implement the three-language formula laid out in the NEP as a protest.

(Inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: Huge Fan Of Russia,’ Says John Abraham Amid His Latest ‘The Diplomat’ Promotions

Filed under

Hindi Language pawan kalyan Prakash Raj

newsx

Russia and Ukraine Launch Fresh Aerial Attacks Amid Uncertainty Over Ceasefire
newsx

Prakash Raj Slams Pawan Kalyan Over Language Row, Says, “Don’t Impose Your Hindi”
newsx

Jasprit Bumrah’s Wife Sanjana Ganesan’s Anniversary Post Will Leave You In Awe!
newsx

UK Student Auctions Virginity Online For Shocking Price, Hollywood Star Wins Bid!
newsx

Alia Bhatt Birthday: Neetu Kapoor’s Heartfelt Message Calls Actress ‘Gorgeous Friend’
Tensions ran high in West

Why Was Internet Suspended In West Bengal’s Birbhum District On Holi?
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Russia and Ukraine Launch Fresh Aerial Attacks Amid Uncertainty Over Ceasefire

Russia and Ukraine Launch Fresh Aerial Attacks Amid Uncertainty Over Ceasefire

Jasprit Bumrah’s Wife Sanjana Ganesan’s Anniversary Post Will Leave You In Awe!

Jasprit Bumrah’s Wife Sanjana Ganesan’s Anniversary Post Will Leave You In Awe!

UK Student Auctions Virginity Online For Shocking Price, Hollywood Star Wins Bid!

UK Student Auctions Virginity Online For Shocking Price, Hollywood Star Wins Bid!

Alia Bhatt Birthday: Neetu Kapoor’s Heartfelt Message Calls Actress ‘Gorgeous Friend’

Alia Bhatt Birthday: Neetu Kapoor’s Heartfelt Message Calls Actress ‘Gorgeous Friend’

Why Was Internet Suspended In West Bengal’s Birbhum District On Holi?

Why Was Internet Suspended In West Bengal’s Birbhum District On Holi?

Entertainment

Alia Bhatt Birthday: Neetu Kapoor’s Heartfelt Message Calls Actress ‘Gorgeous Friend’

Alia Bhatt Birthday: Neetu Kapoor’s Heartfelt Message Calls Actress ‘Gorgeous Friend’

‘Huge Fan Of Russia,’ Says John Abraham Amid His Latest ‘The Diplomat’ Promotions

‘Huge Fan Of Russia,’ Says John Abraham Amid His Latest ‘The Diplomat’ Promotions

Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu Gets New Release Date: Here’s When You Can Watch The Period Drama

Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu Gets New Release Date: Here’s When You Can Watch

Who Is Aamir Ali’s Mystery Girl? Actor’s Holi Celebration Sparks Buzz

Who Is Aamir Ali’s Mystery Girl? Actor’s Holi Celebration Sparks Buzz

Watch | ‘Test’ Promo Unveils Nayanthara’s Emotional Role As Kumudha, A Teacher Fighting For Her Dreams

Watch | ‘Test’ Promo Unveils Nayanthara’s Emotional Role As Kumudha, A Teacher Fighting For Her

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips