Bhojpuri singers Pramod Premi Yadav and Sakshi Shivani’s latest song Choli Me GPS from the Bhojpuri hit album Jaymal Wala Sariya has crossed 1 million views on video-sharing app YouTube. The song has emerged as one of the biggest Bhojpuri chartbusters of this year and is being loved by fans! Choli Me GPS from the album Jaymal Wala Sariya has been crooned by Pramod Premi Yadav & Sakshi Shivani and the lyrics of the song have been penned by Arun Bihari.

The amazing music video has been directed by Shankar Singh while Anup Gupta is the video director. The song shows amazing chemistry between Pramod Premi Yadav & Sakshi Shivani. From Sakshi Shivani’s sexy latka-jhatkas to Pramod Premi Yadav’s amazing dance moves, everything about the song is just perfect! Bhojpuri singer Sakshi Shivani looks stunning in a sexy pink lehenga-choli and her sexy dance moves will drive millions of his fans crazy!

The song has gone viral on social media and is being loved by all the Bhojpuri industry fans! It has emerged as one of the biggest hits of this year and even the album is gaining immense popularity among all Bhojpuri movie and song fans! Choli Me GPS from the album Jaymal Wala Sariya is expected to cross more views on YouTube in the coming week!

