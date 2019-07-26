Pranaam trailer: The much-anticipated trailer of Rajeev Khandelwal-starrer action-thriller Pranaam has been released by the makers of the film. The film also stars Rajnish Ram Puri, Nitin Mishra, and Anil Singh.

Pranaam trailer: The much-awaited trailer of Rajeev Khandelwal’s upcoming movie Pranaam has finally been unveiled by the makers of the movie and it is everything we expected—action, drama, mystery and many thrilling moments which will give you goosebumps. In the trailer, we see Rajeev Khandelwal as an angry man who is seeking revenge and has nothing to lose.

He is playing the role of a cop in the film and television actress Sameksha will be playing his love interest in the movie. The trailer shows how Rajeev Khandelwal’s life changes after an incident and how he slowly loses everything he has which makes him very dangerous and he wants his revenge. The trailer looks interesting and we can see that Rajeev Khandelwal has once again given an amazing performance.

The film has been helmed by Sanjiv Jaiswal and has been backed by Rajnish Ram Puri, Nitin Mishra, and Anil Singh. Pranaam is an action-thriller which also stars Shaji Chaudhary, Atul Kulkarni, Abhimanyu Singh, and Vikram Gokhale in key roles. The music of the film has been given by Jaan Nissar Lone and Pranaam is slated to hit the silver screen on August 9.

The trailer of the film has been trending on social media and fans are eagerly waiting to see Rajeev Khandelwal in an action-packed avatar. He has previously essayed the role of a cop in movies like Shaitaan and completely nailed it. Rajeev Khandelwal is a popular Indian actor who works in television shows as well as movies.

He has starred in critically acclaimed films such as Aamir, Shaitan, Table No.21, among many others. Apart from Pranaam, he will also be seen in Salt Bridge. Rajeev Khandelwal has also starred in many television shows such as Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat, Kahiin To Hoga, Time Bomb 9/11, Left Right Left, Reporters, among many others.

He has also hosted several television reality shows such as Juzzbaatt, Sacch Ka Saamna, Deal Ya No Deal, among many others.

