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Home > Entertainment News > Prasad Corp, Monsoon Colour Lab Join Hands To Modernise Analogue Filmmaking In India

Prasad Corp, Monsoon Colour Lab Join Hands To Modernise Analogue Filmmaking In India

Prasad Corp and Monsoon Colour Lab have announced a strategic alliance to modernise analogue filmmaking infrastructure in India. Supporting 35mm, 16mm, and Super8 formats, the partnership creates a unified domestic pipeline covering processing, native 4K scanning via Scanity HDR, digital restoration, and colour grading. The venture eliminates the industry's dependence on overseas labs, offering local turnarounds for a growing community of celluloid filmmakers.

Prasad - Film Digitisation Centre
Prasad - Film Digitisation Centre

Published By: Sunny Singh
Last updated: Wed 2026-07-01 13:11 IST

Prasad Corp-Monsoon Colour Lab Collaboration: In a major breakthrough for South Asian directors, Prasad Corp and Monsoon Colour Lab have partnered together to create a complete film production ecosystem using analog film production in India.

This partnership will create a link between celluloid film formatting and modern day digital post-production process. Through this collaboration, the intention is to remove the dependence on foreign processing houses that has become common practice in the industry.

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What forms the baseline of this partnership?

Monsoon Colour Lab, a company that works towards the resurrection of the Film Lab India’s heritage over 85 years, is working together with Prasad Corp’s post-production and media technology infrastructure to leverage its film processing capabilities.

The collaboration provides a one-stop solution for producers using 35 mm, 16mm, and Super8 cameras. Both the companies work towards covering the whole production chain locally:

  • Film Processing: High-standard development of camera negatives using precise ECN2 chemistry.

  • Native 4K Scanning: Digital conversion that retains fine details and grain structure without visual loss.

  • Digital Restoration: Repairing visual defects like scratches, dust, or frame tears.

  • Colour Grading & Final Post-Production: Delivering tailored visual assets ready for cinema, streaming platforms, or long-term archives.

How does Prasad Corp’s Scanity HDR change the workflow?

One important aspect of the cooperation includes the use of the Scanity HDR film scanner by Prasad Corp, which is an excellent machine and can scan camera negatives with great speed, up to 15 frames per second.

The equipment helps deliver pristine 4K digital rushes via a fast dailies workflow. What is more important is that it enables making affordable lower resolution copies for reviewing quickly. It means that directors and cinematographers will have quick access to their footage while keeping the authentic feel of the physical film.

Overcoming international logistical bottlenecks

Shooting in India on film historically has been an extremely fragmented, convoluted, and costly process. Shooting in India on film was usually hampered by the logistical hassle of sending out the exposed film rolls to overseas facilities for scanning.

Such a set up used to pose difficulties of insurance and long turnaround times, which posed problems for the shooting schedule. Moving the entire process to the domestic system makes it easier for filmmakers to undertake their film projects with greater ease.

The hybrid system is already working. In the last few months, the system has enabled the production of three Indian features, one on 35 mm and the other two on 16 mm, along with several short films, advertisements, and music videos.

What the leadership has to say about the collaboration

The partnership reflects a growing global and domestic resurgence of filmmakers returning to analogue storytelling for its aesthetic superiority.

Speaking on the development, Abhishek Prasad, Director & CTO of Prasad Corp, stated:

“Film continues to offer a unique creative experience that many filmmakers value deeply. Through this partnership, Prasad Corp is ensuring that creators in India have access to world-class film processing, scanning and post-production infrastructure locally. Together, we are helping preserve the legacy of film while enabling its future for a new generation of storytellers.”

Karan Talwar, Founder of Monsoon Colour Lab, added:

“This collaboration creates a complete ecosystem for creators looking to work on film. By combining Monsoon Colour Lab’s processing expertise with Prasad Corp’s advanced scanning and post-production capabilities, we are making analogue production more practical, accessible and reliable for filmmakers in India.”

ALSO READ: Who Was Vijaya Mehta? Veteran Theatre Director And Filmmaker Dies At 91

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Prasad Corp, Monsoon Colour Lab Join Hands To Modernise Analogue Filmmaking In India
Tags: Film makingMonsoon Colour LabPrasad Corp

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Prasad Corp, Monsoon Colour Lab Join Hands To Modernise Analogue Filmmaking In India

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Prasad Corp, Monsoon Colour Lab Join Hands To Modernise Analogue Filmmaking In India
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