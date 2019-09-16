Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt will be seen in a politician-gangster role in his upcoming movie Prashthanam which is slated to hit the silver screen on September 20. Here are 5 reasons why you must go for Prashthanam this Friday!

Bollywood’s very own Sanju Baba aka Sanjay Dutt will be back in a dark, intense, politician-gangster avatar with his upcoming movie Prashthanam and fans cannot keep calm! The actor, best known for his serious and gangster roles such as Raghu from Vaastav, Jaggu in Gumrah, Ballu in Khalnayak, Nandu in Daud, Raja in Kartoos, Balli in Jung, Ajju in Kaante, among many others, will be once again seen in an intense role in the political drama Prashthanam co-starring Ali Fazal, Jackie Shroff and Manisha Koirala in lead roles.

The film, which is slated to hit the silver screen on September 20, is one of the most anticipated movies of the year and is the Hindi adaptation of Telugu movie by the same name. The story revolves around a dangerous politician Baldev Pratap Singh (played by Sanjay Dutt).

As the anticipation around the film increases, here are 5 reasons why you must watch the first-day first show of Sanjay Dutt’s Prashthanam this Friday!

1- Sanjay Dutt in a gangster look: After playing different kinds of roles in movies like Kalank and Son of Sardaar, it will be after a long time that we will see him in this intense and dark character for which he is loved. When he last played the same in Agneepath as Kancha Cheena, fans went crazy!

2-Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff coming together after 12 years: The two Khalnayak’s of the film industry, best known for delivering blockbuster movies together such as Khal Nayak, Jeene Do, Kartoos, Jung, among many others, will be back together on the silver screen after 12 years. They were last seen in Eklavya: The Royal Guard.

3-Hindi adaptation of Telugu blockbuster of the same name: Being the official remake of the critically acclaimed and Filmfare and Nandi Award winner by the same name, there are high expectations from this movie as the same director (Deva Katta) is directing this one as well. He is known as one of the most creative directors in the industry.

4-An intense political drama to look out for after ages: It has been a while since we saw deep, intense and dark political dramas in Bollywood and with Prashthanam coming with Dutt in the lead, it will surely be a treat for all movie buffs.

5-Impressive star cast: With actors like Dutt, Ali Fazal, Manisha Koirala, and Jackie Shroff on board, Prashthanam has already won half the race. We cannot wait to see the magic created on screen by these phenomenal actors coming together.

