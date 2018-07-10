Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt shares the first poster of Deva Katta's directorial Prassthanam.

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt took to his official account to share the poster Prassthanam. He wrote, “Haq doge toh Ramayan shuru hogi, chhinoge toh Mahabharat!” #Prassthanam@prassthanamfilm@sanjayduttsproductions #DevaKatta@m_koirala @apnabhidu @chunkypanday@amyradastur93 @alifazal9 @maanayata@sandy_bhargava @satyajeetdubey.

Helmed by Deva Katta, the movie is bank rolled by Sanjay Dutt’s production house. Apart from Sanjay Dutt, Prassthanam stars Amaira Dastur, Ali Fazal, Manisha Koirala and telly actor Anup Soni.

