Prassthanam movie review: From having Sanjay Dutt, Manisha Koirala, Ali Fazal, Amrya Dastur, Jackie Shroff, and many more Bollywood celebrities backing the script to a political thriller storyline, Prassthanam is the remake of 2010 Telugu movie led by Sanjay Dutt as Baldev Pratap Singh, a supreme politician in Bilaspur, Uttar Pradesh. The story revolves around in-house politics of sons fighting for dad’s throne, greed for power and sharing responsibilities to a series of twists to escalate the storyline furthermore.

Similar to Rajneeti, Sarkar and many earlier Bollywood political movies, the story of Prassthanam holds something new when a family of to-be politicians joins hands to take on dad’s throne. Ali Fazal, the responsible older son and younger child Vivaan (Satyajeet Dubey) a spoiled brat and jealous for attention are unwillingly pitted against each other. Helmed by 2010 Telugu director Deva Katta, Prassthanam is a sure shot one-time watch movie.

Apart from Sanjay Dutt, Ali Fazal the movie also stars Jackie Shroff as Sanjay Dutt’s loyal friend, Chunky Panday as the villain, Manisha Koirala as Sanju baba’s long-suffering wife who keeps the house intact, Amyra Dastur as Ali Fazal’s love interest and similarly many more stars. However, that being said, I believe many stars have not been used to their full capacity. Especially among the female characters, Manisha Koirala has an important role but hasn’t been put to work to that extent, similarly, Amyra Dasrtur, a great actor, other than being the love interest of Ali Fazal’s has no screen time and role.

Going by the public reviews, the movie Prassthanam is a story of love and politics which will keep you hooked to the last minute irrespective of moments where you feel the movie offers nothing new. The first half focusses on introducing characters and their roles in the political thriller whereas the second part is one of the part one waits for, with its twists and secret disclosures, the movie Prassthanam is a one time watch and all credit goes to Deva Katta directorial, Sanjay Dutt’s serious look and other celebrities hwo have given justice to their roles.

