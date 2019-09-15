Prassthanam: Sanjay Dutt, Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Pandey, Ali Fazal, Satyajeet Dubey, and Amyra Dastur starrer Prassthanam is all set to the theaters on September 20. In a recent interview, Sanjay Dutt talked about his role and Ali Fazal's role in the political drama.

Prassthanam: Sanjay Dutt is currently promoting his upcoming political drama film Prassthanam slated to release on September 20. Directed by Deva Katta, the film features Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Pandey, Ali Fazal, Satyajeet Dubey, and Amyra Dastur. It is the remake of Telugu film of the same name released in 2010.

In a recent interview, Sanjay Dutt talked about Ali Fazal’s role in the movie. Sanjay will be playing the role of a politician and Ali will be seen playing the character of his son Ayush Pratap Singh. The film is produced by Sanjay’s wife Maanayata Dutt under the banner Sanjay S Dutt Productions. Sanjay also mentioned that his wife handled the production with brains and he can’t do it as she did.

Talking about the film, Prassthanam revolves around politician Sanjay Dutt and the things happening in his family. Makers of the film released the trailer a few weeks ago and it garnered a decent response from fans. Sanjay Dutt also talked about the fitness regime and diet actors have to follow.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt was last seen in Karan Johar’s Kalank along with Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan, and others. Post-Prassthanam he will be seen in Ashutosh Gowariker’s upcoming historical war-drama Panipat with Kriti Sanon and Arjun Kapoor. Later, the actor will be a part of Alia Bhatt starrer Sadak 2 directed by Mahesh Bhatt. He has also signed Bhuj: The Pride of India featuring Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Parineeti Chopra, Rana Daggubati, Pranitha Subhash, and Ammy Virk.

