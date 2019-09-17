Prassthanam: Sanjay Dutt is currently promoting his upcoming film Prassthanam featuring Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Pandey, Ali Fazal among others. Makers of the film released the latest song today titled Haji Ali, watch here.

Prassthanam: The much-awaited film featuring Sanjay Dutt, Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Pandey, Ali Fazal, Satyajeet Dubey, and Amyra Dastur starrer Prassthanam is set to hit the silver screens on September 20. The political action drama is the remake of Telugu film released in 2010 with the same name.

The trailer of the film was released two weeks ago and it garnered a positive response from fans. Makers of the film have been treating fans with all the latest updates and the songs. The title track and Dil Dariye were released a week ago and today a new song titled Haji Ali has been unveiled. The song features Jackie Shroff and Sanjay Dutt, just after the release fans showered their love for the song and called it a superhit track. It is sung by Sukhwinder Singh and lyrics have been penned by Atique Allahabadi.

Talking about Prassthanam, it is directed by Deva Katta. The plot of the movie revolves around Sanjay who is playing the role of a politician. In the film, Ali Fazal will be seen playing the role of Sanjay’s son. It is produced by Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata Dutt under the banner Sanjay S Dutt Productions. Listen to the new song Haji Ali here:

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt is currently promoting his upcoming film. On the professional front, the actor was last seen in Karan Johar’s Kalank along with Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan, and others. Post-Prassthanam Sanjay will start working on Ashutosh Gowariker’s upcoming historical war-drama Panipat with Kriti Sanon and Arjun Kapoor. Further, the actor will be a part of Sadak 2 and Bhuj: The Pride of India featuring Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Parineeti Chopra, Rana Daggubati, Pranitha Subhash, and Ammy Virk.

