Prassthanam teaser: Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is all set for his upcoming film Prassthanam which will hit the theatres on September 20. Recently, the makers revealed the teaser of the much-awaited film and announced that the trailer will be out on August 29.

Prassthanam: After playing a supporting role in Abhishek Varman’s film Kalank, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is back on-screens with his next project–Prassthanam. It is a political action film which is helmed by Deva Katta and is bankrolled by Maanayata Dutt under the banners of Sanjay S Dutt Productions. The film is the remake of the 2010 Telugu film of the same name.

After inciting the audience with the character posters, recently, the makers revealed that the teaser and announced that the trailer of the film will be out on August 29. Talking about the story, the entire film is based on a politician Baldev Pratap Singh, played by Sanjay Dutt and the relationship he shares with his family. In the film, Ali Fazal plays the role of Ayush Baldev, Jackie Shroff appears as Inspector Raghav, Chunky Pandey portrays the role of Don Kaali, Manisha Koirala appears in the role of queen Sukmini and Amyra Dastur portrays the role of Gunjan.

The action film will hit the theatres on September 20 and will face a clash with Sonam Kapoor starrer The Zoya Factor and Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba’s debut film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas at the box office.

Watch the teaser here

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt will also appear in historic period drama film Panipat with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor. The film is directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar and also features Luka Chuppi actor Kriti Sanon. After Panipat, the hardworking actor will also appear in Abhishek Dudhaiya’s film Bhuj: The Pride of India with costars Ajay Devgn, Parineet Chopra, Sonakshi Sinha, Rana Duggabati and Ammy Virk. It is a war drama film where Sanjay Ditt will appear as Ranchordas Savabhai Rabari.

