Prasthanam: The trailer of Sanjay Dutt, Ali Fazal, Manisha Koirala and Jackie Shroff-starrer upcoming political drama titled Prasthanam has been released by the makers of the film. Here is all you need to know about the Telugu remake.

All you need to know about the Sanjay Dutt-starrer

Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Ali Fazal, and Manisha Koirala-starrer Prassthanam has finally been released by the makers of the film and it is getting a good response from fans as well as critics. Prassthanam is the official Hindi remake of a Telugu movie by the same name.

The original film starred Sharwanand, Sundeep Kishan, Sai Kumar and Ruby Parihar in key roles and emerged as one of the biggest hits of 2010. Now the trailer of the Hindi remake of the film has been making waves across the country.

The political drama has been helmed by Deva Katta who previously directed the Telugu version as well. Prassthanam has been backed by Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata Dutt under the banner of Sanjay S Productions.

Cast:

The movie stars Sanjay Dutt in the lead role. He will be playing the role of Baldev Pratap Singh. Ali Fazal will be seen as the second lead along with Jackie Shroff. We will also see Manisha Koirala, Chunky Pandey, Satyajeet Dubey and Amyra Dastur in supporting roles.

Storyline:

Prassthanam is the story of a powerful and dangerous businessman named Baldev Pratap Singh, played by Sanjay Dutt. It talks about his relationship with his existing family and how things take a turn when unknown truth is revealed. As the same director is directing the film, the storyline is said to be similar to that of the Telugu version.

Interesting facts:

Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff, who are very close friends off-screen as well, have interestingly given some iconic films together such as Khalnayak, Mission Kashmir, Jeene Do, Jung, Pitaah, Kartoos, among several others.

Both Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff are two of the most iconic actors in the Indian film industry who have given some classic films in the 90s. It will be a treat to watch them together on the silver screen after so many years. They were last seen in Eklavya: The Royal Guard in 2017.

Also, after the Hindi remake, Prasthanam will also be made in Bengali. The film will star Arifin Shuvo and Ilias Kanchan.

Music:

The music of this political drama has been composed by Farhad Samji, Vikram Montrose and Ankit Tiwari. The lyrics of the music has been penned by Atique Allahabadi, Shekhar Astitwa, Farhad Samji, Yash Eshawari and Anurag Bhomia. The title song of the film has been sung by Dev Negi.

Release date:

Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff-starrer Prassthanam is slated to hit the silver screen on September 20 this year. It is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The trailer of the movie was released on August 29 and created a lot of buzz on social media. The film is likely to enjoy a solo release at the box office like no other Bollywood film as of now is slated to release on the same date.

Movie production and shooting:

The shooting of the film commenced on June 1 this year and most of the film has been shot in Lucknow and other parts of Uttar Pradesh.

Previous and upcoming projects of Prassthanam cast:

Sanjay Dutt, who was last seen in Karan Johar’s multi-starrer film Kalank, will also be seen in Ashutosh Gowariker’s directorial venture Panipat which is a historical drama co-starring Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. He will also be seen in Mahesh Bhatt’s upcoming movie Sadak 2 co-starring Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Jackie Shroff, who was last seen in Prabhas-starrer Saaho and Salman Khan starrer Bharat, will also be seen in Sanjay Gupta’s upcoming action movie Mumbai Saga co-starring John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi.

Ali Fazal, who was last seen in Milan Talkies, will also be seen in comedy-horror film Bhoot Police co-starring Fatima Sana Shaikh and Saif Ali Khan.

