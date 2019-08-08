Prasthanam: After releasing the teaser of Prasthanam, the makers of the film have released the first look poster of Sanjay Dutt from the film. Helmed by Deva Katta, the film will release on September 20, 2020.

After Kalank, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is ready to deliver a powerful performance in his next film titled Prasthanam. Prasthanam, which the remake of a 2010 Telugu film that goes by the same name, has been grabbing headlines since quite some time. With a month to the film release, the makers are leaving no opportunity to raise curiosity and excitement around Prasthanam.

The official teaser of the film released on social media last month and garnered a luke warm response on social media. In a bid to increase the buzz, the first look poster of Sanjay Dutt has released on social media introducing him as Baldev Pratap Singh. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the poster with the audience on social media.

In the poster, Sanjay Dutt can be seen sitting behind a wooden table on a golden throne with lions embossed on it. Dressed in a white kurta pyjama with brown half jacket, the actor has completed his look with a red tika on his forehead, thin frame glasses and white beard. To add element to his look, he is holding a cigarette in his hand while a gun is kept in front of him. His character looks eerily similar to the one in Vaastav. The tagline on the poster reads that this seat is acquired not by legacy but by ability.

Sanjay Dutt as Baldev Pratap Singh… First look poster of #Prasthanam… Remake of #Telugu film #Prasthanam… Directed by Deva Katta… 20 Sept 2019 release.

Along with Sanjay Dutt, Prasthanam also stars Ali Fazal, Amyra Dastur, Jackie Shroff, Manisha Koirala in key roles. The original director Deva Katta is directing the film while Sanjay Dutt’s wife Manyata Dutt is producing it under the banner of Sanjay S Dutt Productions. Prasthanam is scheduled for a theatrical release on September 20, 2019.

