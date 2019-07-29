Prasthanam movie teaser: Sanjay Dutt-Manisha Koirala starrer Prasthanam teaser has been released. The teaser of the film has been released on the occasion of his 60th birthday. This is Sanjay Dutt's first home production and in the teaser, movie is based on a political-family drama.

Prasthanam movie teaser: On the Bollywod actor Sanjay Dutt’s 60th birthday, teaser of his forthcoming film Prasthanam has been released. The movie is special because it’s Sanjay Dutt’s first home production. In the teaser, it features the dialogue, “Haq doge toh Ramayan shuru hogi, cheenoge toh Mahabharat”. The teaser is based on a political-family drama.

Movie is starred by Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff and Manisha Koirala among others has widely been applauded on the social media. From calling it one of the powerful movies of the year to superb, the netizens are praising the teaser. The teaser is simply loved by all Sanjay Dutt’s fans as they could experience the same love of Sanjay Dutt who had been adored over the years.

In a series of various political films such as Rajneeti and Saheb Biwi aur Gangster, this movie has made an addition.

Intrest to watch this film has no bounds and going by this hard-hitting teaser seems the director has already casted a spell to watch the film in nearby cinemas in the month of September.

For the uninitiators, Prasthanam is a Hindi remake of 2010 Telugu film with the same name. Deva Katta is the director of the film who has originally Telugu hit.

Prasthanam is slated for a September 20 release.

