Prasthanam: Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is again set to create a buzz with another political drama film Prasthanam. Recently, the makers revealed another poster featuring all the characters of the film.

Prasthanam: After quenching the thirst of the fans by featuring in Abhishek Varman’s film Kalank with Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sonakshi Sinha, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is back on-screens with yet another powerful performance in his next project titled Prasthanam. It is a political action drama which is helmed by Deva Katta and will hit the silver screens on September 20. Apart from Sanjay Dutt, the film features–Manisha Koirala, Chunky Pandey, Jackie Shroff, and Satyajeet Dubey.

Talking about the film, it is a remake of the 2010 Telugu film of the same title. After inciting the audience with the teaser and the first poster, finally, the makers revealed another poster revealing all the characters from the film. The poster features Manisha Koirala, Ali Fazal, Jackie Shroff and Sanjay Dutt in the center.

Talking about the teaser, to tease the fans, the makers dropped the first teaser on the occasion of Sanjay Dutt’s birthday. While the first poster introduced the audience with Sanjay Dutt’s character Baldev Pratap Singh, the second showcases the looks of all the lead stars.

Take a look at the poster of the film–

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt will also appear in period drama film Panipat with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. The film will be helmed by Ashutosh Gowarikar and will hit the silver screens on December 6. Apart from the lead stars, the film also features Padmini Kolhapure, Zeenat Aman, Mohnish Bahl and many more. Moreover, Sanjay Dutt will also appear in Hera Pheri 3.

Here is the teaser–

Sanjay Dutt will also feature in war drama film Bhuj: The Pride of India with Bollywood stars Ammy Virk, Rana Daggubati, Sonakshi Sinha, Parineeti Chopra and Ajay Devgn in lead roles. The film will release on August 14, 2020.

