Prasthanam poster: Actor turned producer Sanjay Dutt who was last seen in mega-budget multi starrer project Kalank is all set to entertain the audience with the Telugu adaption of Prasthanam. However, his last outing as Balraj Choudhary wasn’t that great but his upcoming films are touted to be one. The actor announced the film and the teaser on the occasion of his birthday earlier this month and now the makers have released two back to back posters earlier this morning of Ali Fazal and Jackie Shroff.

Directed by Deva Katta, the ensemble start cast consists of Sanjay Dutt, Manish Koirala, Ali Fazal, and Jackie Shroff in lead roles. Taking to his Instagram handle, Jackie Shroff shared the first look poster of him where he will be seen essaying the role of Inspector Raghav. He captioned the post as Meet The royal Guard, keeper of all secrets #Prasthanam. With open long hair, black shirt, and a hammer in his hand, Jackie Shroff even at the age of 62 looks intriguing and young.

After Jackie Shroff poster, makers released Ali Fazal first look poster. Named Ayush Baldev Singh, Ali Fazal looks powerful and intriguing. He will play the role of an heir to the political dynasty family in the film. He shared the poster with the caption –Meet Ayush Baldev Singh, the heir! Will he find his legacy or his family? Which comes first. Find out soon.. #1MonthToPrasthanam. Based on the teaser of the film, the movie is based on political vendetta and war among the leaders.

Check out the posters of Jackie Shroff and Ali Fazal here:

Sanjay Dutt on the work front will be next seen in Torbaaz, Panipat, Sadak 2, KGF chapter 2, and Bhuj The Pride of India.

