Prasthanam: Sanjay Dutt starrer trailer is out, the film is all about action, political-drama. After multi-starrer film Kalank, Sanjay Dutt is going to try his luck with Prasthanam. The film is directed by Deva Katta, and it is a remake of his own Telugu film of the same name that was made in 2010. The film is scheduled to release on September 20, 2019.

1. The film Prasthnam is a remake of Telugu film of the same name that as directed by Deva Katta, interestingly the Hindi remake of the film is also directed by the same director. The film is produced under Sanjay S Dutt Productions by Maanayata Dutt. The film dragged under legal obstacles as Shemaroo Entertainment sent them legal notice for not having rights for a remake.

2. The film is going to release on September 20, 2019. The trailer of the film is already out that will take you to the real emergence of politics. The opinion might be different as per people choice but the scenario will remain the same.

3. The plot of the film revolves around the protagonist, Sanjay Dutt roped in a lead role of politician Baldev Pratap Singh. The story is all about how the politician get trapped in social issues and how his family got affected because of it. How the relations got disturbed in the family.

4. The film featured Sanjay Dutt in the lead role co-starring Chunky Panday as Don Kaali, Satyajeet Dubey as Babu, Ali Fazal roped as Ayush Baldev Singh, Manisha Koirala will depict the role of Sukmini, Amyra Dastur is performing Gunjan and Jackie Shroff is roped in the role of Inspector Raghav.

5. Interestingly Sanjay Dutt took special occasions on the dates of his film. He announced the making of the film on the 89th birth anniversary of his late, other Nargis. Then he began the shooting of the film on June 6, the 90th birth anniversary of his late father Sunil Dutt. The teaser of the film was out on his 60th birthday.

