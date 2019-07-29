Prasthanam: Maanayata Dutt recently shared a teaser from the film Prasthanam, as the teaser was posted within a couple of minutes Saju baba fans made the poster viral, the poster got more than 20,000 likes and thousands of love comments for his fans. Check the poster

Prasthanam: Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata Dutt needs no introduction as there to love story stormed the nation when Sanjay in 2008 without any announcement got Married to love of his life Maanayata since then the couple is happily married and are blessed with 2 beautiful kids. Maanayata is not only just an ace mother or a wife, but she also owns a production house.

Recently the beautiful lass shared a movie teaser from the film Prasthanam which is from her new production venture. Within a couple of hours, the video fetched more than 10,000 views on YouTube and Sanjay fans couldn’t stop gushing over to the new teaser.

At the launch of Prasthanam teaser, Maanayata was asked whether she would again step into the Bollywood industry and together can be seen with her husband Sanjay Dutt on Big screen, to which Maanayata replied and said, her new production venture is her new baby and currently she has no plans to act in Bollywood.

Also Read: Happy birthday Sanjay Dutt: From Sadak to Khalnayak to Munna Bhai MBBS, top 5 movies of the Agneepath star

Speaking about Maanayata, she is quite active on social media and tries to keep her fans happy by sharing day to day post, currently, Mannayata has garnered a massive fan following with 1.9 million subscriber on Instagram. No doubt Maanayata always stood by his husband side in his highs and lows and in the film Sanju, Dia Mirza played her character in which the character clearly conveys the bonding of Sanjay And Maanayata.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App