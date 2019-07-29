Prasthanam teaser: As Sanjay Dutt turns sixty today the makers have released the teaser of his upcoming film Prasthanam. The teaser also features Jackie Shroff, Deva Katta, Manisha Koirala, Chunky Panday, Ali Fazal, Satyajeet Dubey, and Amyra Dastur in pivotal roles.

Prasthanam teaser: Politics, action, and drama, Sanjay Dutt is back again with another blockbuster film titled Prasthanam. From his walking style to his attitude Sanjay Dutt is one of a kind and we all know that! As the star turns sixty today the makers have unveiled the teaser of the film which will go on floors this September 20, 2019.

Talking about the teaser it opens to a group of followers cheering for Sanjay Dutt as he enters his house in a car. Midway during the 1-minute teaser, it gives us glimpses of love scenes to violence to gun-blazing action, the Sanjay Dutt starrer holds a gripping tale of loyalty, trust, and integrity.

The movie Prasthanam is the remake of the 2010 Telugu language political action drama film where Sanjay Dutt will play the key role of Loki. Apart from Sanjay Dutt the movie also stars Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Ali Fazal, Satyajeet Dubey and Amyra Dastur in pivotal roles. Sanjay Dutt who turns a year older today will be next seen in KGF chapter 2 and to honor him the makers released the first poster from the film and introduced Sanjay Dutt’s character as Adheera.

Watch teaser:

Directed by Deva Katta and produced under the banner Sanjay S Dutt Productions & Maanayata Dutt productions, the movie promises to be one gripping political action film. The movie apart from Telugu will be remade in Bengali language where Arifin Shuvo will play the role of Mitra and Ilias Kanchan will essay Snajy Dutt’s role as Loki.

However, the teaser comes as a surprise as earlier a legal complaint was filed on Sanjay Dutt by Shemaroo for not having remaking rights. As per the Senior vice president, the remake is illegal as the rights stay with them and not Sanjay Dutt productions.

