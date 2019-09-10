Prasthanam, The Zoya Factor, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas: These three films are going to release on this September 20 and here is all the brief you need to know before watching the movie.

September is filled with some good movies that are about to release and there are three films which are clashing all together – The Zoya Factor, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, and Prasthanam, these three films are going to release on September 20 and three of the films have different genres, it will be a tough decision for the audience to make as the films are promising enough and from the trailer it has raised our expectations that the audience just can’t miss out on them. The weekend is going to be fun with these three films and here we are to give you a brief about the films to watch this coming weekend.

1. Prasthanam

If you are looking for some drama and action this weekend and is a big fan of these pack of quality actors- Sanjay Dutt, Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Pandey, Ali Fazal, and Satyajeet Dubey. The film revolves around the politician, the role which is being played by none other than Sanjay Dutt and is facing some clashes in his family and in the city and from the trailer it shows that each and every person has done their part beautifully and it has taken a lot of efforts to do this film. The film is directed by Deva Katta and is a remake of Telugu film by the same name.

2.The Zoya Factor

It has now become a trend to make a film on the novels and this film is based on a book written by Anuja Chauhan by the same title. Sonam Kapoor is playing the role of Zoya who is a lucky charm for the Indian Cricket Team during World Cup and works as an advertising executive. Dalqueer Salman will be seen opposite Sonam Kapoor in the film. The Zoya Factor is directed by Abhishek Sharma and is going to be a romantic comedy film, which will help you cheer up your weekend.

3. Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas

This film is going to be a debut film for two of the newbies of the B-town and they are all set to mark their career with it. Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol and his co-actor Sahher Bamba will show their cute romantic love story in this film and the shoot of the film was held in the beautiful hilly region of Himachal Pradesh and this film is all ready to show the complexities of love. The film is directed by Sunny Deol and is produced by the veteran actor Dharmendra.

Prasthanam, The Zoya Factor, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas will release on September 20, and it will be the judgment day for the films that which film will win the race.

