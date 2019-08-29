Prasthanam trailer: The trailer of Sanjay Dutt’s Prasthanam is out now, the fans were eagerly waiting for the release of the trailer as they want to watch their favorite characters back in their signature roles. Social media users particularly showed their love for Manisha Koirala. Here is how people reacted to the glimpse of Prasthanam. The actors took the trailer to their social media handles and informed people about the release it.

Hiday Tullah wrote, Bawa what a great trailer it was awesome you look like your old movie Vastav. It can be seen that how people are relating Sanjay Dutt from his old films and he needs to fulfill the expectations as he did earlier. It is interesting that Sanjay Dutt came in the same looks that people loved, hopefully, he will get the same love back. 

one of the fans wrote on his Twitter, I Love my Heartbeat Sanju Baba so so so much because you are the Real & Original King of Bollywood, the Lion of Actors and the Rose of Film Industry. There is no doubt that Sanjay Dutt has an impactful journey that people love him as they love him in the early years. Nitin Jain said that he is looking phenomenal and such kind of roles suits on Sanju. 

People can’t wait for the film but they give special love to Manisha Koirala, people wrote, Manisha Ma’am, congratulations for your comeback in Sanju, lovely expression short and sweet character. This one looks like a villain kind of role interesting. Another fan wrote, Manisha wishing you all the luck in the world. God bless! Press has a big role. Make sure reviews in the paper of journalists and on radio channels are good. Very important Manisha. Hope Sanjay focussing on this n you too. 

Such a response from the audience declares the success of the trailer as they are eagerly waiting to see their favorite actors back to bang the screens. The film is going to slay theaters on September 20, 2019. 

