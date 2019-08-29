Prasthanam trailer: The trailer of the most awaited film is out now, social media users give thumbs up to Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff strarrer. The film is going to screen soon and the trailer of the film is liked by the fans and is being appreciated.

Prasthanam trailer: The trailer of Sanjay Dutt’s Prasthanam is out now, the fans were eagerly waiting for the release of the trailer as they want to watch their favorite characters back in their signature roles. Social media users particularly showed their love for Manisha Koirala. Here is how people reacted to the glimpse of Prasthanam. The actors took the trailer to their social media handles and informed people about the release it.

Bawa what a great trailer it's was awesome you look like a your old movie vastav 😘😘😘 — Hidaytullah (@Hidaytu56799152) August 29, 2019

Hiday Tullah wrote, Bawa what a great trailer it was awesome you look like your old movie Vastav. It can be seen that how people are relating Sanjay Dutt from his old films and he needs to fulfill the expectations as he did earlier. It is interesting that Sanjay Dutt came in the same looks that people loved, hopefully, he will get the same love back.

After long time sanju looking kickass these roles suits him now — Nitin Jain (@nitinjainyash) August 29, 2019

one of the fans wrote on his Twitter, I Love my Heartbeat Sanju Baba so so so much because you are the Real & Original King of Bollywood, the Lion of Actors and the Rose of Film Industry. There is no doubt that Sanjay Dutt has an impactful journey that people love him as they love him in the early years. Nitin Jain said that he is looking phenomenal and such kind of roles suits on Sanju.

I'm so excited I can't wait BABA 💕🙏 — Love Dath (@LoveDath2) August 29, 2019

Looks like there is a lot of heart and soul to see in #Prasthanam. All the best and lots of love, Manisha didi! — Santosh Chhetri (@Aandhikhola) August 23, 2019

Manisha Ma’am,congratulations for your comeback in Sanju, lovely expression short and sweet character. This one looks like villain kind of role interesting. — Siddhant kharel (@KharelJhabindra) August 22, 2019

People can’t wait for the film but they give special love to Manisha Koirala, people wrote, Manisha Ma’am, congratulations for your comeback in Sanju, lovely expression short and sweet character. This one looks like a villain kind of role interesting. Another fan wrote, Manisha wishing you all the luck in the world. God bless! Press has a big role. Make sure reviews in the paper of journalists and on radio channels are good. Very important Manisha. Hope Sanjay focussing on this n you too.

Manisha wishing you all the luck in the world .God bless !Press has a big role .Make sure reviews in paper of journalists and on radio channels are good.Very important Manisha .Hope Sanjay focussing on this n you too. — ANUJ (@ANUJ54437528) August 24, 2019

🙏such an intense look, seems like it's going 2 be one heck of a 🎬btw when is it making 2 d public? & oh Happy #krishna asthami🕉️may Krishna b in ur thoughts always & may ur 2nd inning in life b fruitful and meaningful as there is much to do in life as life is beautiful!#manisha — 0 (@reev70) August 24, 2019

Think its time you started portraying and essaying powerful roles. I am sure you are much more capable and hope the film industry creates such roles for you — Srinivas Devarapalli (@dsrini30) August 29, 2019

Love you Baba 💞 — 🇮🇳Jonu Sharma (@JonuSharma12) August 29, 2019

Such a response from the audience declares the success of the trailer as they are eagerly waiting to see their favorite actors back to bang the screens. The film is going to slay theaters on September 20, 2019.

