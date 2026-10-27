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Home > Entertainment News > PRATAP Trailer Out: Amit Sadh’s World Turns Upside Down As Encounter Specialist Lands Behind Bars – WATCH

PRATAP Trailer Out: Amit Sadh’s World Turns Upside Down As Encounter Specialist Lands Behind Bars – WATCH

PRATAP trailer out: Amit Sadh plays an encounter specialist who lands behind bars in the upcoming action drama, also starring Esha Deol. The film releases on November 20, 2026.

PRATAP Trailer Out
PRATAP Trailer Out

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Tue 2026-10-27 11:07 IST

PRATAP Trailer: Amit Sadh is all set to portray an encounter specialist whose life takes an unexpected turn in the upcoming action drama PRATAP. The makers unveiled the film’s trailer on October 26, offering a glimpse into the story of a police officer who finds himself behind bars after spending his career putting criminals in prison.

Written and directed by Sachin Saraf, the film stars Amit Sadh in the titular role, alongside Esha Deol, Seema Biswas, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Milind Gunaji. The trailer moves between Pratap’s past as a police officer and his present circumstances as a prisoner, raising questions about the events that led to his downfall.

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PRATAP Trailer Shows Amit Sadh In A Fight For Justice

The trailer features action sequences, intense confrontations and emotional moments as Pratap navigates a situation he never expected to face. Once responsible for enforcing the law, he must now confront the challenges of being on the other side of the system.

While the trailer offers glimpses of the circumstances surrounding his imprisonment, it leaves several questions unanswered about the case and the people involved. The film appears to explore themes of justice, choices and consequences, with Pratap’s transformation from an encounter specialist to a prisoner forming the central conflict.

Esha Deol also features in the film, although the trailer announcement does not reveal the full extent of her character’s role in the story.

Watch the PRATAP trailer here

Amit Sadh, Esha Deol On Their Roles In PRATAP

Speaking about his character, Amit Sadh said, “Pratap is not your conventional cop story. What interested me was the journey of a man who has spent his life enforcing the law, only to find himself on the other side of it.”

The actor added that the character’s emotions and contradictions made the role interesting to portray, while noting that the trailer offers only a glimpse into his story.

Esha Deol said she was drawn to the film because of its layered narrative. She also described working with Amit Sadh and director Sachin Saraf as a wonderful experience.

Director Sachin Saraf said the film explores how a man’s life changes when he finds himself in an unimaginable situation. He added that the story examines choices, consequences and the fine line between right and wrong.

PRATAP Release Date: When And Where To Watch

Produced by Pradeep Rangwani and presented by UV Films, PRATAP is scheduled to release in cinemas on November 20, 2026. The film also features Seema Biswas, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Milind Gunaji in key roles.

With its focus on a police officer facing an unexpected personal and legal crisis, the film aims to combine action with an emotionally driven story.

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PRATAP Trailer Out: Amit Sadh’s World Turns Upside Down As Encounter Specialist Lands Behind Bars – WATCH
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PRATAP Trailer Out: Amit Sadh’s World Turns Upside Down As Encounter Specialist Lands Behind Bars – WATCH
PRATAP Trailer Out: Amit Sadh’s World Turns Upside Down As Encounter Specialist Lands Behind Bars – WATCH
PRATAP Trailer Out: Amit Sadh’s World Turns Upside Down As Encounter Specialist Lands Behind Bars – WATCH
PRATAP Trailer Out: Amit Sadh’s World Turns Upside Down As Encounter Specialist Lands Behind Bars – WATCH
PRATAP Trailer Out: Amit Sadh’s World Turns Upside Down As Encounter Specialist Lands Behind Bars – WATCH

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