Friday, February 14, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Prateik Babbar & Priya Banerjee Tie The Knot In Intimate Mumbai Wedding—See Dreamy Pics!

Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony at Smita Patil’s home. Their dreamy wedding pics, emotional moments, and Raj Babbar’s absence made headlines.

Prateik Babbar & Priya Banerjee Tie The Knot In Intimate Mumbai Wedding—See Dreamy Pics!


Actor Prateik Babbar and actress Priya Banerjee have officially tied the knot after years of dating. The couple exchanged vows in an intimate wedding ceremony at Prateik’s late mother, Smita Patil’s, residence in Bandra, Mumbai. Surrounded by close family and friends, the wedding was a heartfelt tribute to love, tradition, and family bonds.

The newlyweds shared breathtaking moments from their wedding on Instagram, capturing the essence of their special day. In one of the pictures, Prateik and Priya are seen sharing a kiss while holding hands, while another shows Prateik tying the mangal sutra around Priya’s neck. A particularly touching moment was Prateik embracing his bride, visibly emotional. Sharing these cherished moments, the couple wrote, “I’ll marry you in every lifetime #priyaKAprateik,” alongside an infinity emoji.

According to Vogue India, Prateik explained the significance of choosing his late mother’s home as the wedding venue. He expressed, “We desired a ‘ghar ki shaadi’, and getting married to the love of my life here—the first house that my mom bought and my home—was the best way to honour her in spirit.”

A Love Story That Spanned Years

Prateik and Priya’s journey together has been a long one. The couple first made their relationship public on Valentine’s Day in 2023, and exactly two years later, they sealed their love in marriage. After over four and a half years of togetherness, they have now embarked on a new chapter of their lives as husband and wife.

For their wedding, the couple chose exquisite ivory ensembles designed by Tarun Tahiliani. Their attire, blending traditional craftsmanship with modern elegance, perfectly reflected the grace of the occasion.

Family Absence and Past Relationships

While the ceremony was an intimate and joyous affair, Prateik’s half-brother, Aarya Babbar, revealed to ETimes that their father, veteran actor and politician Raj Babbar, was not invited to the wedding. Aarya stated, “I presume someone has overpowered his brain too much. He is not wanting to connect with anyone from this side of the family. He has decided not to call anyone.”

This marks Prateik’s second marriage. He was previously married to Sanya Sagar, but the couple parted ways just a year after their wedding. Their divorce was finalized in January 2023.

With love, tradition, and personal significance at the heart of their wedding, Prateik and Priya’s union has captured the hearts of their fans, who continue to shower them with best wishes.

ALSO READ: JioHotstar Launched By Merging JioCinema & Disney+ Hotstar: Subscription Plans, Pricing And Features Explained

