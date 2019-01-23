Ek Tha Deewana actor Prateik Babbar is all set to get hitched with his long-term girlfriend with Sanya Sagar in Lucknow on January 23. Several pre-wedding photos from haldi and mehendi ceremony are doing the rounds on the Internet. Prateik can be seen dressed in off-white sherwani, while Sanya Sagar looks beautiful in the yellow shimmery outfit.

The year 2018 witnessed several wedding in Bollywood. From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, there were various celebrities who entered into marital bliss. Like last year, in 2019 too, many celebrities are set to get married to their long term partners. Among many, Ek Tha Deewana actor Prateik Babbar is the first one to get hitched with his long-term girlfriend Sanya Sagar. Several pre-wedding photos from haldi and mehendi ceremony are surfacing on the social media. Prateik can be seen dressed in off-white sherwani, while Sanya Sagar looks beautiful in the yellow shimmery outfit. All the photographs are all filled with happiness and vibrancy.

Prateik Babbar and Sanya Sagar got engaged in Lucknow. Post their engagement, in of his interviews, the 33-year-old had mentioned that he wanted to enjoy the courtship for one year or two before deciding to exchange the wedding vows. In an interview to a leading daily, post the engagement, the 33-year-old had mentioned that before exchanging the wedding vows, he wanted to enjoy the courtship for one year or two before.

The wedding is all set to take place in Lucknow on January 23 Lucknow. It will be an intimate two-day wedding ceremony. The reception will take place in Mumbai. In an interview to leading daily, Prateik had said that Snaya Sagar is the best partner he could ever ask for. The actor also revealed that it didn’t take him long to realise that Sanya was the one for him. The actor will be next seen in Chhichhore helmed by Nitesh Tiwari.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More