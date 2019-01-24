Prateik Babbar tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Sanya Sagar in a traditional ceremony in Lucknow. They both were super excited on the occasion. Prateik Babbar previously mentioned that he can not get a better match than Sanya Sagar and he is happy to have her as his soulmate.

Banaras-born actor Prateik Babbar joined the happily married club by tying knots with his long-time girlfriend Sanya Sagar in an all traditional ceremony which took place in Lucknow. The enthusiastic faces of the groom and bride were clearly depicting the level of excitement they had for the thought of being together for the rest of their lives. Sanya Sagar is the daughter of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Pawan Sagar and Prateik Babbar is the son of Raj Babbar and Smita Patil.

Earlier in an interview to Mumbai Mirror, the 33-year-old actor told that Sagar is the best partner he could ask for. He also shared the fact that it didn’t take him long to realise that Sanya is the perfect match for him. On a professional note, the actor is unable to bag any blockbuster in his account till now but now he will share the screen with Sushant Singh Rajput in Nitesh Tiwari’s multi-starrer Chhichhore. The movie will also star Varun Sharma, Shraddha Kapoor, and many renowned names in important roles. The movie is expected to release in August.

