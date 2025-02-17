Prateik Babbar’s Wife Priya Banerjee Finally Breaks Silence On Not Inviting Raj Babbar To Their Wedding

Arya Babbar, the half-brother of actor Prateik Babbar, has publicly expressed his disappointment over not being invited to Prateik's wedding with Priya Banerjee.

Actor Prateik Babbar made headlines when he chose not to invite his father, actor-politician Raj Babbar, and his side of the family to his wedding with Priya Banerjee.

The intimate ceremony raised questions and sparked rumors about a possible family rift. The wedding was a simple, private affair with only close family and friends in attendance, but the absence of Prateik’s father led to widespread speculation.

Priya Banerjee Speaks Out on Wedding

In an interview with a leading , Priya Banerjee clarified that their wedding was everything they had envisioned — a close-knit celebration with their loved ones. She revealed that the ceremony took place at Prateik’s late mother Smita Patil’s residence in Rock Cliff, and she felt her presence throughout the event.

Priya emphasized that there were no family members missing from the celebration, pointing out that Prateik’s maternal aunts, grandparents, and her own parents were present, alongside all the important people in their lives.

Prateik Babbar’s Family Background

Prateik Babbar, known for his roles in Ek Deewana Tha and Four More Shots Please!, is the son of the iconic actor Raj Babbar and the late actress Smita Patil, who passed away tragically due to complications during childbirth. After her untimely death, Prateik was raised by his maternal grandparents.

Despite the absence of his father and half-brother Aarya at the wedding, both Prateik and Priya have reiterated that their celebration was full of loved ones who truly mattered to them.

Arya Babbar’s Reaction to Prateik Babbar’s Wedding

Arya Babbar, the half-brother of actor Prateik Babbar, has publicly expressed his disappointment over not being invited to Prateik’s wedding with Priya Banerjee. Arya revealed that none of the Babbar family members, including their father Raj Babbar, were invited to the ceremony.

Arya expressed confusion and disappointment about the exclusion, suggesting that external influences might be affecting Prateik’s decisions. He emphasized the role of their mother in keeping the family together and found it disheartening that even their father, Raj Babbar, was not invited to the wedding.

