Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, February 17, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Entertainment»
  • Prateik Babbar’s Wife Priya Banerjee Finally Breaks Silence On Not Inviting Raj Babbar To Their Wedding

Prateik Babbar’s Wife Priya Banerjee Finally Breaks Silence On Not Inviting Raj Babbar To Their Wedding

Arya Babbar, the half-brother of actor Prateik Babbar, has publicly expressed his disappointment over not being invited to Prateik's wedding with Priya Banerjee.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Prateik Babbar’s Wife Priya Banerjee Finally Breaks Silence On Not Inviting Raj Babbar To Their Wedding

Prateik Babbar And Wife Priya Banerjee


Actor Prateik Babbar made headlines when he chose not to invite his father, actor-politician Raj Babbar, and his side of the family to his wedding with Priya Banerjee.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The intimate ceremony raised questions and sparked rumors about a possible family rift. The wedding was a simple, private affair with only close family and friends in attendance, but the absence of Prateik’s father led to widespread speculation.

Priya Banerjee Speaks Out on Wedding

In an interview with a leading , Priya Banerjee clarified that their wedding was everything they had envisioned — a close-knit celebration with their loved ones. She revealed that the ceremony took place at Prateik’s late mother Smita Patil’s residence in Rock Cliff, and she felt her presence throughout the event.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Priya emphasized that there were no family members missing from the celebration, pointing out that Prateik’s maternal aunts, grandparents, and her own parents were present, alongside all the important people in their lives.

Prateik Babbar’s Family Background

Prateik Babbar, known for his roles in Ek Deewana Tha and Four More Shots Please!, is the son of the iconic actor Raj Babbar and the late actress Smita Patil, who passed away tragically due to complications during childbirth. After her untimely death, Prateik was raised by his maternal grandparents.

Despite the absence of his father and half-brother Aarya at the wedding, both Prateik and Priya have reiterated that their celebration was full of loved ones who truly mattered to them.

Arya Babbar’s Reaction to Prateik Babbar’s Wedding

Arya Babbar, the half-brother of actor Prateik Babbar, has publicly expressed his disappointment over not being invited to Prateik’s wedding with Priya Banerjee. Arya revealed that none of the Babbar family members, including their father Raj Babbar, were invited to the ceremony.

Arya expressed confusion and disappointment about the exclusion, suggesting that external influences might be affecting Prateik’s decisions. He emphasized the role of their mother in keeping the family together and found it disheartening that even their father, Raj Babbar, was not invited to the wedding.

ALSO READ: Who Is Sreeleela? 23-Year-Old Pushpa Star All Set For Her Big Bollywood Debut Opposite Kartik Aaryan But It’s Not Aashiqui 3

Filed under

Prateik Babbar Priya Banerjee Raj Babbar

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Samay Raina Urges Cops To Interrogate Him Via Video Conferencing, Maharashtra Cops Refuse

Samay Raina Urges Cops To Interrogate Him Via Video Conferencing, Maharashtra Cops Refuse

Champions Trophy 2025: Why Is The Indian Flag Missing From Karachi’s National Stadium? Viral Video Sparks Controversy

Champions Trophy 2025: Why Is The Indian Flag Missing From Karachi’s National Stadium? Viral Video...

Delhi Station Stampede: All Special Prayagraj Trains To Run From This Platform

Delhi Station Stampede: All Special Prayagraj Trains To Run From This Platform

IPE Global Founder Ashwajit Singh Honoured With 3rd India-UK Achiever’s Honour For Business and Entrepreneurship

IPE Global Founder Ashwajit Singh Honoured With 3rd India-UK Achiever’s Honour For Business and Entrepreneurship

Watch- Aubrey Plaza Makes First Public Appearance Since Husband Jeff Baena’s Demise

Watch- Aubrey Plaza Makes First Public Appearance Since Husband Jeff Baena’s Demise

Entertainment

Samay Raina Urges Cops To Interrogate Him Via Video Conferencing, Maharashtra Cops Refuse

Samay Raina Urges Cops To Interrogate Him Via Video Conferencing, Maharashtra Cops Refuse

Watch- Aubrey Plaza Makes First Public Appearance Since Husband Jeff Baena’s Demise

Watch- Aubrey Plaza Makes First Public Appearance Since Husband Jeff Baena’s Demise

Who Is Sreeleela? 23-Year-Old Pushpa Star All Set For Her Big Bollywood Debut Opposite Kartik Aaryan But It’s Not Aashiqui 3

Who Is Sreeleela? 23-Year-Old Pushpa Star All Set For Her Big Bollywood Debut Opposite Kartik

Why Was Shakira Hospitalized? Singer’s Peru Concert Gets Cancelled As She Shares Unfortunate News On Social Media

Why Was Shakira Hospitalized? Singer’s Peru Concert Gets Cancelled As She Shares Unfortunate News On

Where Was The White Lotus Season 3 Filmed? Check All The Stunning Locations For You Next Travel Holiday

Where Was The White Lotus Season 3 Filmed? Check All The Stunning Locations For You

Lifestyle

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox