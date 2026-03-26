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Home > Entertainment News > Prathichaya X Review: Nivin Pauly’s Political Thriller Gets Mixed Response From Fans Saying ‘First Half Movie Delivers Standout Performance’

Prathichaya X Review: Nivin Pauly’s Political Thriller Gets Mixed Response From Fans Saying ‘First Half Movie Delivers Standout Performance’

The Malayalam political thriller Prathichaya, starring Nivin Pauly and directed by B. Unnikrishnan, hit theatres on March 26, 2026. As the first shows wrapped up across Kerala and other regions, viewers quickly took to X to share their initial reactions

Prathichaya X Review (Photo: X)
Prathichaya X Review (Photo: X)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: March 26, 2026 15:43:00 IST

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Prathichaya X Review: Nivin Pauly’s Political Thriller Gets Mixed Response From Fans Saying ‘First Half Movie Delivers Standout Performance’

The Malayalam political thriller Prathichaya, starring Nivin Pauly and directed by B. Unnikrishnan, hit theatres on March 26, 2026. As the first shows wrapped up across Kerala and other regions, viewers quickly took to X to share their initial reactions, offering a glimpse into the film’s early reception.

While these posts don’t amount to in-depth critiques, they reflect immediate audience impressions from opening day. Detailed reviews from critics, along with broader public feedback, are likely to emerge over the next few days.

Prathichaya: Cast, Plot And Crew

Positioned as a gripping political thriller, Prathichaya explores themes of power, governance, and public image. The story centres on the Chief Minister of Kerala, who finds himself at the heart of a controversy sparked by alleged links to a corporate nexus.

As the crisis deepens and his reputation begins to falter, his son, John Varghese, steps in to probe the truth behind the allegations. The narrative follows his journey through a tangled web of political intrigue and corporate interests.

In addition to Nivin Pauly, the film features a strong supporting cast including Sharaf U Dheen, Balachandra Menon, Harisree Ashokan, Maniyanpilla Raju, Ann Augustine, Neethu Krishna, Sabitha Anand, and Vishnu Agasthya.

The film is produced by Gokulam Gopalan under the banners of Sree Gokulam Movies and Rd Illuminations LLP, with Baiju Gopalan and V. C. Praveen serving as co-producers.

On the technical front, the film brings together cinematographer Chandru Selvaraj, music composer Justin Varghese, and editor Manoj. The production design is handled by Shajie Naduvil, while sound design is by the duo Sankaran-Sidharth.

For now, Prathichaya has begun its theatrical run with early buzz building online, marking the first phase of its journey at the box office.

ALSO READ:   Are Regular Doses Of Metformin Harmful? This Widely-Used Diabetes Drug Not Only Impacts Your Blood Sugar Level But Also Affects Your Brain, Here’s What You Need To Know

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Prathichaya X Review: Nivin Pauly’s Political Thriller Gets Mixed Response From Fans Saying ‘First Half Movie Delivers Standout Performance’

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Prathichaya X Review: Nivin Pauly’s Political Thriller Gets Mixed Response From Fans Saying ‘First Half Movie Delivers Standout Performance’

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Prathichaya X Review: Nivin Pauly’s Political Thriller Gets Mixed Response From Fans Saying ‘First Half Movie Delivers Standout Performance’
Prathichaya X Review: Nivin Pauly’s Political Thriller Gets Mixed Response From Fans Saying ‘First Half Movie Delivers Standout Performance’
Prathichaya X Review: Nivin Pauly’s Political Thriller Gets Mixed Response From Fans Saying ‘First Half Movie Delivers Standout Performance’
Prathichaya X Review: Nivin Pauly’s Political Thriller Gets Mixed Response From Fans Saying ‘First Half Movie Delivers Standout Performance’

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