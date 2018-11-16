Late actress Pratyusha Banerjee's former boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh who recently raked up a storm with his version of a #MeToo story has finally tied the knot to his long-time girlfriend Saloni Sharma. The model was in the eye of a major controversy after his then-girlfriend hanged herself after the couple had an argument. Saloni Sharma was allegedly rumoured to have caused an upheaval in their paradise which ultimately claimed Pratyusha's life.

Controversial model Rahul Raj Singh, who had recently hit the headlines with his story during the #MeToo campaign, has made it official. Singh has tied the knot to his longtime beau, actress Saloni Sharma. For the uninitiated, Rahul was the then boyfriend of late actress Pratyusha Banerjee, who had allegedly hanged herself due to their strenuous relationship. The model was booked for abetment of suicide after Bannerjee’s death and was out on a bail just a few days back.

Rahul shared an image of himself with his newly-wed wife decked up in full wedding finery on Instagram. Terming the day auspicious, he promised his wife Saloni a life full of love and togetherness. He also sought everyone’s blessings while he and his wife embark on a new journey in life. According to media reports, the duo had a low profile wedding with minimum guests of family and close friends with Vedic rituals which was followed by a court marriage the next day.

Singh had announced his probable wedding with Sharma a while back when he shared pictures of his birthday bash on his social media handle. The pictures went viral in which Singh had declared Sharma as his soon to be wife. He was caught in a legal cobweb after Pratyusha’s parents accused him to be the reason for their daughter’s suicide.

Pratyusha Banerjee who rose to fame after playing the titular role of Anandi in the popular television show Balika Vadhu hanged herself on April 1, 2016. The actress was sharing the flat with her then-boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh and committed suicide after Rahul left her alone after a major showdown. Singh, however, was quick to move on and began dating Sharma almost immediately after Bannerjee’s death. It was rumoured that Singh’s growing affinity towards Sharma is the main reason that drove Banerjee to death.

