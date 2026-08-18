Preeti Jhangiani Birthday Special: From Mohabbatein To Taawdo, Revisiting The Roles That Defined Her Career

For many Bollywood fans, Preeti Jhangiani will forever be associated with the soft-spoken Kiran Khanna from Mohabbatein. But the actress had already begun building a career across Indian cinema before Aditya Chopra’s 2000 romantic drama introduced her to a much wider Hindi-speaking audience. Jhangiani first appeared in the 1997 Rajshri Productions music album Yeh Hai Prem, before moving into advertising and films. Her acting debut came with the Malayalam film Mazhavillu in 1999, while she also appeared in the Telugu hit Thammudu opposite Pawan Kalyan.

Mohabbatein Made Her A Familiar Bollywood Face

Jhangiani’s Hindi film debut came with Mohabbatein, one of the most prominent multi-starrers of the early 2000s. Directed by Aditya Chopra, the film brought together Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai with a younger ensemble that included Jhangiani, Jimmy Sheirgill, Shamita Shetty, Kim Sharma, Uday Chopra and Jugal Hansraj.

As Kiran, Jhangiani played the romantic interest of Jimmy Sheirgill’s Karan. The film became an important early milestone in her career, and she won the IIFA Award for Star Debut of the Year, Female.

From Awara Paagal Deewana To LOC: Kargil

Following Mohabbatein, Jhangiani appeared in a series of Hindi films, including Awara Paagal Deewana, Baaz: A Bird in Danger, LOC: Kargil and Aan: Men at Work. She also continued working in regional cinema, appearing in Telugu and Punjabi projects.

But her career was never limited to one language or one particular image. That versatility became especially evident with Taawdo The Sunlight, a 2017 Rajasthani film directed by Vijay Suthar. Jhangiani played Paalki, a role that earned her the Best Actress award at the Rajasthan International Film Festival.

A Different Side Of Preeti Jhangiani In Kafas

Years after Mohabbatein, Jhangiani returned to the screen in a very different avatar with the 2023 SonyLIV series Kafas. Her grey character surprised viewers who had largely remembered her as the “sweet and nice” Kiran from Mohabbatein. Jhangiani herself noted that the response was unexpected, particularly given her limited screen time. With a career spanning more than two decades, multiple Indian film industries and roles ranging from romance to drama and darker characters, Preeti Jhangiani’s journey is considerably wider than her most famous role. And on her birthday, Mohabbatein may be where the nostalgia begins, but it certainly isn’t where her story ends.