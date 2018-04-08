Preeti Simoes, who has worked with Kapil Sharma in shows like Comedy Nights With Kapil Sharma and The Kapil Sharma Show' has alleged that the comedy star is getting suicidal thoughts. Speaking about their relationship, Preeti said that she has never heard him abuse in their 8 year-long relationship. She further added that she was shocked to hear Kapil talk about a woman in a such condescending way.

Comedy star Kapil Sharma is back in the controversial radar after the launch of his comeback show ‘Family Time With Kapil Sharma.’ After going on a Twitter rant against the media and the system, Kapil filed an official complaint against the editor of Vicky Lalwani, the editor of SpotboyE, ex girlfriend Preeti and her sister Neeti Simoes. When Hindustan Times reached out to Preeti Simoes, who worked as the creative director of Comedy Nights With Kapil and The Kapil Sharma show along with her sister, she opened up about her 8-year-long relationship with him and alleged that the comedy star is getting suicidal thoughts.

“I am hoping it’s not Kapil who has posted these tweets. The Kapil I know is a very intelligent, bright, young and dynamic man. It’s most certainly his girlfriend Ginni Chatrath or maybe some friend, who is using his phone is doing all this. And if this is what Ginni and her one year (relationship) with Kapil has brought him to, I feel sorry for both of them — Kapil for the choices he has made, and Ginni, because she didn’t know how to handle a Kapil Sharma,” Preeti said.

Expressing her concern over Kapil’s mental health, she added, “But, if it is him, my biggest concern is his mental health, which has deteriorated drastically in the past few months. I’ve spoken to him many times, he has messaged me and visited me and I’ve realised that he’s not the same man that he was a year ago. It’s not just depression.. it could be bipolar disorder or schizophrenia. He’s getting suicidal thoughts. I’ve seen a very different him. His face has changed, his eyes have changed. He switches topics when he is talking. He repeats the same things 10 times when he speaks to me. Whoever has doing this to him, I really want to say, ‘give up, move out, and take him to a rehab and give the poor man a chance to live’. I am scared because tomorrow, if in this state of depression, he does something, they’ll lose such a beautiful person.”

Speaking about the comedian’s rant on Twitter and abusive phone conversation with the journalist, Preeti said, “This is a sick man’s behaviour. As for those abuses, in 8 years of my life with him, where we were in a relationship as well, I’ve never heard him abuse. I was shocked to hear such condescending way of talking about women. Whoever the journalist’s daughter is, I apologise to the woman. It’s really sad what he said on record.”

She further added, “I want to know one negative story of his personal life or information that only I could have had. When he broke up with me on a public platform and tweeted about another woman in his life, I could have taken out lot of dirt about our personal life, our equation and what he did to us, but I didn’t say a word. What came out in the media was only about his shoot cancellations. Even in the phone call, I didn’t hear him pick up a topic asking the journalist that how did you get this [personal] information. He’s claiming that Dawood’s wife picks up the phone and all that, he’s clearly hallucinating (sic).”

Reacting to the police complaint filed by Kapil, Preeti stated that she has not received any legal notice yet. Questioning the comedian’s decision to file a complaint after the sister duo started working with his rival Sunil Grover on his new show, Preeti said, “I think Kapil has put himself in a situation where he’s made certain choices and he’s not able to accept them. He’s not able to accept that people who he left so unceremoniously in his life, have actually moved on and built their lives again. But we did talk about collaborating again for work, and that’s because I feel bad for him, as I know how to handle him, and nobody else can.”

