Pregnant Before Marriage: From Sridevi And Neha Dhupia To Neena Gupta; 5 Bollywood Actresses Who Challenged Social Norms

Sridevi: A Bollywood Icon Who Broke Convention

Sridevi’s relationship with filmmaker Boney Kapoor became public in the late 1980s, and the couple married in 1996. The actress was pregnant with their first daughter, Janhvi Kapoor, at the time of their wedding. Their relationship attracted considerable attention, particularly because Kapoor was previously married.

Despite the intense public scrutiny, Sridevi and Boney built a family together. Janhvi was born in March 1997, followed by their younger daughter Khushi Kapoor in 2000. Today, both daughters have followed their mother into the film industry, making the once-controversial chapter of Sridevi’s personal life part of a much larger family legacy.

Neena Gupta: Motherhood On Her Own Terms

Long before conversations around single motherhood became more mainstream, Neena Gupta made a deeply personal choice that challenged social expectations.In the late 1980s, Gupta had a relationship with former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards. The two had a daughter, Masaba Gupta, in 1989, but did not marry.

Gupta chose to raise Masaba as a single mother while continuing her acting career. She has spoken candidly over the years about the challenges of that period and the judgement she faced. Masaba later became a celebrated fashion designer and entrepreneur, while also making her acting debut.

Neha Dhupia: Choosing A Different Route

Neha Dhupia and actor Angad Bedi surprised fans when they announced their marriage in May 2018. Shortly afterwards, the couple welcomed their daughter Mehr. Dhupia later confirmed that she was pregnant before the wedding and spoke openly about the experience, refusing to treat it as something that needed to be hidden.

The couple went on to have a son, Guriq, in 2021.

Konkona Sen Sharma And Kalki Koechlin

Konkona Sen Sharma married actor Ranvir Shorey in 2010, and their son Haroon was born later that year. Their marriage and pregnancy became a subject of media attention, although the couple maintained considerable privacy around their personal lives.

Kalki Koechlin, meanwhile, chose an entirely different path. She welcomed her daughter Sappho in 2020 with her then-partner Guy Hershberg, without marrying him. Koechlin has spoken publicly about motherhood and the changing nature of families.

More Than A Bollywood Controversy

These stories are interesting not simply because pregnancy came before or outside conventional marriage, but because each woman navigated a different set of circumstances.

For decades, Bollywood actresses were expected to carefully manage their personal image. These women, in very different ways, demonstrated that motherhood, relationships and marriage do not always follow the same timeline.