Pregnant Before Marriage: From Sridevi And Neha Dhupia To Neena Gupta; 5 Bollywood Actresses Who Challenged Social Norms

Bollywood has never been short of stories that challenge convention, but some of the most talked-about ones unfolded away from the cameras. From Sridevi and Neena Gupta to Neha Dhupia, several actresses have found themselves at the centre of public attention for choices they made around love, marriage and motherhood. At a time when society had strict expectations about what a woman’s life should look like, these actresses chose paths that did not always fit the traditional script, and, in doing so, sparked conversations that went far beyond Bollywood.
Sridevi: A Bollywood Icon Who Broke Convention
Sridevi’s relationship with filmmaker Boney Kapoor became public in the late 1980s, and the couple married in 1996. The actress was pregnant with their first daughter, Janhvi Kapoor, at the time of their wedding. Their relationship attracted considerable attention, particularly because Kapoor was previously married.
Despite the intense public scrutiny, Sridevi and Boney built a family together. Janhvi was born in March 1997, followed by their younger daughter Khushi Kapoor in 2000. Today, both daughters have followed their mother into the film industry, making the once-controversial chapter of Sridevi’s personal life part of a much larger family legacy.
Neena Gupta: Motherhood On Her Own Terms
Long before conversations around single motherhood became more mainstream, Neena Gupta made a deeply personal choice that challenged social expectations.In the late 1980s, Gupta had a relationship with former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards. The two had a daughter, Masaba Gupta, in 1989, but did not marry.
Gupta chose to raise Masaba as a single mother while continuing her acting career. She has spoken candidly over the years about the challenges of that period and the judgement she faced. Masaba later became a celebrated fashion designer and entrepreneur, while also making her acting debut.
Neha Dhupia: Choosing A Different Route
Neha Dhupia and actor Angad Bedi surprised fans when they announced their marriage in May 2018. Shortly afterwards, the couple welcomed their daughter Mehr. Dhupia later confirmed that she was pregnant before the wedding and spoke openly about the experience, refusing to treat it as something that needed to be hidden.
The couple went on to have a son, Guriq, in 2021.
Konkona Sen Sharma And Kalki Koechlin
Konkona Sen Sharma married actor Ranvir Shorey in 2010, and their son Haroon was born later that year. Their marriage and pregnancy became a subject of media attention, although the couple maintained considerable privacy around their personal lives.
Kalki Koechlin, meanwhile, chose an entirely different path. She welcomed her daughter Sappho in 2020 with her then-partner Guy Hershberg, without marrying him. Koechlin has spoken publicly about motherhood and the changing nature of families.
More Than A Bollywood Controversy
These stories are interesting not simply because pregnancy came before or outside conventional marriage, but because each woman navigated a different set of circumstances.
For decades, Bollywood actresses were expected to carefully manage their personal image. These women, in very different ways, demonstrated that motherhood, relationships and marriage do not always follow the same timeline.
Shiwani works as a Senior Sub Editor at NewsX, covering the entertainment beat. With a strong background in media, she is a true cinema buff who loves keeping up with the latest in pop culture and lifestyle trends. After earning her Bachelor’s degree in Commerce, Shiwani followed her passion and pursued a Master’s in Journalism from IIMC, choosing the road less travelled.
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