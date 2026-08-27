LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Pregnant Before Marriage: From Sridevi And Neha Dhupia To Neena Gupta; 5 Bollywood Actresses Who Challenged Social Norms

Pregnant Before Marriage: From Sridevi And Neha Dhupia To Neena Gupta; 5 Bollywood Actresses Who Challenged Social Norms

In an industry where celebrity relationships have long been scrutinised, some Bollywood actresses chose to live their personal lives on their own terms. From Sridevi and Neena Gupta to Neha Dhupia, their decisions challenged the conventional idea that motherhood must always follow marriage.

Sridevi-Neha Dhupia (Photo:X)
Sridevi-Neha Dhupia (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Thu 2026-08-27 15:50 IST

Bollywood has never been short of stories that challenge convention, but some of the most talked-about ones unfolded away from the cameras. From Sridevi and Neena Gupta to Neha Dhupia, several actresses have found themselves at the centre of public attention for choices they made around love, marriage and motherhood. At a time when society had strict expectations about what a woman’s life should look like, these actresses chose paths that did not always fit the traditional script, and, in doing so, sparked conversations that went far beyond Bollywood.

Sridevi: A Bollywood Icon Who Broke Convention

Sridevi’s relationship with filmmaker Boney Kapoor became public in the late 1980s, and the couple married in 1996. The actress was pregnant with their first daughter, Janhvi Kapoor, at the time of their wedding. Their relationship attracted considerable attention, particularly because Kapoor was previously married.

You Might Be Interested In

Despite the intense public scrutiny, Sridevi and Boney built a family together. Janhvi was born in March 1997, followed by their younger daughter Khushi Kapoor in 2000. Today, both daughters have followed their mother into the film industry, making the once-controversial chapter of Sridevi’s personal life part of a much larger family legacy.

Neena Gupta: Motherhood On Her Own Terms

Long before conversations around single motherhood became more mainstream, Neena Gupta made a deeply personal choice that challenged social expectations.In the late 1980s, Gupta had a relationship with former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards. The two had a daughter, Masaba  Gupta, in 1989, but did not marry.

Gupta chose to raise Masaba as a single mother while continuing her acting career. She has spoken candidly over the years about the challenges of that period and the judgement she faced. Masaba later became a celebrated fashion designer and entrepreneur, while also making her acting debut.

Neha Dhupia: Choosing A Different Route

Neha Dhupia and actor Angad Bedi surprised fans when they announced their marriage in May 2018. Shortly afterwards, the couple welcomed their daughter Mehr. Dhupia later confirmed that she was pregnant before the wedding and spoke openly about the experience, refusing to treat it as something that needed to be hidden.

The couple went on to have a son, Guriq, in 2021.

Konkona Sen Sharma And Kalki Koechlin

Konkona Sen Sharma married actor Ranvir Shorey in 2010, and their son Haroon was born later that year. Their marriage and pregnancy became a subject of media attention, although the couple maintained considerable privacy around their personal lives.

Kalki Koechlin, meanwhile, chose an entirely different path. She welcomed her daughter Sappho in 2020 with her then-partner Guy Hershberg, without marrying him. Koechlin has spoken publicly about motherhood and the changing nature of families.

More Than A Bollywood Controversy

These stories are interesting not simply because pregnancy came before or outside conventional marriage, but because each woman navigated a different set of circumstances.

For decades, Bollywood actresses were expected to carefully manage their personal image. These women, in very different ways, demonstrated that motherhood, relationships and marriage do not always follow the same timeline.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Pregnant Before Marriage: From Sridevi And Neha Dhupia To Neena Gupta; 5 Bollywood Actresses Who Challenged Social Norms
Tags: Angad BediBollywoodBoney Kapoorjanhvi kapoorKalki KoechlinKonkona Sen SharmaMasaba Guptaneena guptaNeha Dhupiasridevi

RELATED News

Pavan Sadineni Arrested: Woman Accuses Tollywood Director Of Abuse, Assault And False Marriage Promise

Shibani Dandekar Birthday Special: From MTV And Cricket Hosting To Bollywood, The Journey That Led Her To Farhan Akhtar

Samay Raina Felicitated By CM Fadnavis, Jokes About India’s Got Latent Row: ‘Maha Cyber And I Go Way Back’

Bigg Boss 20: Did Rhiya Ahir Join NEET Protest For Fame? Viral Girl Responds Ahead Of Possible Reality Show Entry

Neha Dhupia B’Day SPL: Pregnant Before Marriage, An 8-Year Pursuit By Angad Bedi — Who Were The Men In Her Life Before Him?

LATEST NEWS

Pregnant Before Marriage: From Sridevi And Neha Dhupia To Neena Gupta; 5 Bollywood Actresses Who Challenged Social Norms

Meta’s $18 Billion Teen Safety Deal: What Will Change On Instagram And Facebook For Teens?

IND vs SL 2nd Test: BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla Says Sonal Dinusha is ‘Looking Like Sachin Tendulkar’ After 4th 50+ Score

Who is Bradley Barcola? Meet Liverpool’s New £100mn Signing From PSG — Check Age, Career, Clubs, Transfer Record

IND vs SL, 2nd Test: Have India Ever Lost After Taking 200+ Run Lead? Check Test Cricket Statistics as Sri Lanka Fight Back in Colombo

India is producing more health research. The bigger question is: how much of it is reaching patients?

TradeFlock Recognises Women Leaders in India 2026 – List of Honourees

Kanpur Plane Crash: Training Aircraft Crashes 20 Minutes After Takeoff, 2 Pilots Killed

PuREPower Launches India’s 1st All-In-One C&I BESS Product

Awsum launches Rakhi Special DO or DIY Cake: Which you decorate, write on—and roast your sibling with

Pregnant Before Marriage: From Sridevi And Neha Dhupia To Neena Gupta; 5 Bollywood Actresses Who Challenged Social Norms

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Pregnant Before Marriage: From Sridevi And Neha Dhupia To Neena Gupta; 5 Bollywood Actresses Who Challenged Social Norms

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Pregnant Before Marriage: From Sridevi And Neha Dhupia To Neena Gupta; 5 Bollywood Actresses Who Challenged Social Norms
Pregnant Before Marriage: From Sridevi And Neha Dhupia To Neena Gupta; 5 Bollywood Actresses Who Challenged Social Norms
Pregnant Before Marriage: From Sridevi And Neha Dhupia To Neena Gupta; 5 Bollywood Actresses Who Challenged Social Norms
Pregnant Before Marriage: From Sridevi And Neha Dhupia To Neena Gupta; 5 Bollywood Actresses Who Challenged Social Norms

QUICK LINKS