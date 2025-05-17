Cassie Ventura, the singer and longtime partner of Sean Combs, wrapped up four days of emotional testimony in his criminal trial, detailing a decade-long relationship marked by abuse and coercion. Her account remains a cornerstone of the government’s case against Combs, who faces charges including sex trafficking and racketeering.

Cassie Ventura, the singer and former longtime partner of Sean “Diddy” Combs, concluded four days of emotional and detailed testimony on Friday afternoon in the ongoing criminal trial against the music mogul. Ventura, who had a relationship with Combs that spanned over a decade, emerged during the first week of the trial as a central figure in the government’s case.

In 2023, Ventura became the first high-profile accuser to file a civil lawsuit against Combs, alleging physical assault, trafficking, and rape. While that lawsuit was quickly settled, Combs was later indicted in September 2024 on charges of sex trafficking, transportation for the purpose of prostitution, and racketeering conspiracy. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Describing Abuse, Control, and Coercion

Ventura, now visibly pregnant, began her testimony on Tuesday afternoon, describing a relationship riddled with violence, substance abuse, and power imbalances. She signed a 10-album deal with Combs’ label, Bad Boy Records, in 2006 at the age of 19. Combs, 17 years her senior, pursued her romantically shortly after their professional relationship began.

According to Ventura, the abuse began within the first year. She testified that Combs physically assaulted her and coerced her into drug-fueled, choreographed sexual encounters with male escorts — situations she said felt “like a job.” Despite her decade-long contract, Ventura released only one album, saying her career was sidelined by these events. “I loved him, but he was often scary,” she said. “I didn’t always feel like I could safely leave.”

Sean Combs’ Defense Challenges Her Narrative

Combs’ defense attorney, Anna Estevao, cross-examined Ventura over two days, presenting text messages and emails that appeared to show Ventura actively agreeing to — and at times planning — the encounters with male escorts. Estevao also questioned Ventura about the career opportunities that came from her association with Combs.

When asked whether she could easily leave her contract after ending the relationship in 2018, Ventura replied, “I had to fight my way out.”

Estevao’s cross-examination aimed to portray the relationship as one of mutual consent and emotional complexity. She probed Ventura on their shared drug use, jealousies, and the secrecy surrounding the sexual performances.

Claims of Blackmail and Intimidation by Sean Combs

During her direct examination, Ventura claimed Combs filmed their encounters and used the videos to blackmail her when she attempted to move on. She recounted a 2014 incident in Atlantic City when someone hinted at knowledge of a sexually explicit video of her. Suspecting the footage to be from what she and Combs called “freak-offs,” Ventura testified that she anxiously messaged Combs. He allegedly responded, “This is crazy. Do not let him out of your sight.” She said she then took Combs’ security with her to “intimidate” the man.

On Friday, Estevao played an audio recording from that meeting in which Ventura could be heard threatening the man. “I’ve never killed anybody in my life, but I’ll kill you,” she said in the recording. “It’s not going to be blood on my hands. Someone else is gonna do it.”

Estevao questioned whether Combs was also concerned about the videos damaging his reputation. Ventura agreed he was. However, under further questioning from prosecutors, Ventura testified that her actions at the time were under Combs’ instructions.

She also detailed a 2014 incident after an argument in Cannes. On the flight back to New York, she said Combs insisted on sitting beside her and spent the entire trip showing her explicit videos involving her and an escort. Upon landing, he pressured her to participate in another encounter just hours later.

Civil Settlement Addressed

Toward the end of cross-examination, Estevao brought up the $20 million civil settlement Ventura received. Asked if the payout came during financial hardship, Ventura denied it. Prosecutors later revisited the topic, prompting Ventura to say through tears, “I’d give that money back if I never had to have freak-offs. If I never had to have freak-offs, I would have agency and autonomy. I wouldn’t have had to work so hard to gain it back.”

Following Ventura’s testimony, prosecutors called two more witnesses.

Yasin Binda, a special agent with Homeland Security Investigations and a member of its human trafficking unit, described her role in Combs’ September 2024 arrest. Binda said she helped plan the operation and executed the search warrant at Combs’ suite at the Park Hyatt Hotel in New York City.

Her responsibility included photographing seized items, which included bottles of baby oil and lubricant, illegal substances, a lighting device for “mood lighting,” and $9,000 in cash. These items, Binda testified, were consistent with the descriptions Ventura gave of the tools used in the so-called “freak-offs.”

