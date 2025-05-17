Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, May 17, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Pregnant Ventura Cassie Breaks Down as She Finishes Four Days of Emotional Testimony in Sean “Diddy” Combs Sex-Trafficking Trial

Pregnant Ventura Cassie Breaks Down as She Finishes Four Days of Emotional Testimony in Sean “Diddy” Combs Sex-Trafficking Trial

Cassie Ventura, the singer and longtime partner of Sean Combs, wrapped up four days of emotional testimony in his criminal trial, detailing a decade-long relationship marked by abuse and coercion. Her account remains a cornerstone of the government’s case against Combs, who faces charges including sex trafficking and racketeering.

Pregnant Ventura Cassie Breaks Down as She Finishes Four Days of Emotional Testimony in Sean “Diddy” Combs Sex-Trafficking Trial

Cassie Ventura ends 4 days of testimony in Sean Combs trial, revealing abuse, coercion, and blackmail in their decade-long relationship.


Cassie Ventura, the singer and former longtime partner of Sean “Diddy” Combs, concluded four days of emotional and detailed testimony on Friday afternoon in the ongoing criminal trial against the music mogul. Ventura, who had a relationship with Combs that spanned over a decade, emerged during the first week of the trial as a central figure in the government’s case.

In 2023, Ventura became the first high-profile accuser to file a civil lawsuit against Combs, alleging physical assault, trafficking, and rape. While that lawsuit was quickly settled, Combs was later indicted in September 2024 on charges of sex trafficking, transportation for the purpose of prostitution, and racketeering conspiracy. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Describing Abuse, Control, and Coercion

Ventura, now visibly pregnant, began her testimony on Tuesday afternoon, describing a relationship riddled with violence, substance abuse, and power imbalances. She signed a 10-album deal with Combs’ label, Bad Boy Records, in 2006 at the age of 19. Combs, 17 years her senior, pursued her romantically shortly after their professional relationship began.

According to Ventura, the abuse began within the first year. She testified that Combs physically assaulted her and coerced her into drug-fueled, choreographed sexual encounters with male escorts — situations she said felt “like a job.” Despite her decade-long contract, Ventura released only one album, saying her career was sidelined by these events. “I loved him, but he was often scary,” she said. “I didn’t always feel like I could safely leave.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Sean Combs’ Defense Challenges Her Narrative

Combs’ defense attorney, Anna Estevao, cross-examined Ventura over two days, presenting text messages and emails that appeared to show Ventura actively agreeing to — and at times planning — the encounters with male escorts. Estevao also questioned Ventura about the career opportunities that came from her association with Combs.

When asked whether she could easily leave her contract after ending the relationship in 2018, Ventura replied, “I had to fight my way out.”

Estevao’s cross-examination aimed to portray the relationship as one of mutual consent and emotional complexity. She probed Ventura on their shared drug use, jealousies, and the secrecy surrounding the sexual performances.

Claims of Blackmail and Intimidation by Sean Combs

During her direct examination, Ventura claimed Combs filmed their encounters and used the videos to blackmail her when she attempted to move on. She recounted a 2014 incident in Atlantic City when someone hinted at knowledge of a sexually explicit video of her. Suspecting the footage to be from what she and Combs called “freak-offs,” Ventura testified that she anxiously messaged Combs. He allegedly responded, “This is crazy. Do not let him out of your sight.” She said she then took Combs’ security with her to “intimidate” the man.

On Friday, Estevao played an audio recording from that meeting in which Ventura could be heard threatening the man. “I’ve never killed anybody in my life, but I’ll kill you,” she said in the recording. “It’s not going to be blood on my hands. Someone else is gonna do it.”

Estevao questioned whether Combs was also concerned about the videos damaging his reputation. Ventura agreed he was. However, under further questioning from prosecutors, Ventura testified that her actions at the time were under Combs’ instructions.

She also detailed a 2014 incident after an argument in Cannes. On the flight back to New York, she said Combs insisted on sitting beside her and spent the entire trip showing her explicit videos involving her and an escort. Upon landing, he pressured her to participate in another encounter just hours later.

Civil Settlement Addressed

Toward the end of cross-examination, Estevao brought up the $20 million civil settlement Ventura received. Asked if the payout came during financial hardship, Ventura denied it. Prosecutors later revisited the topic, prompting Ventura to say through tears, “I’d give that money back if I never had to have freak-offs. If I never had to have freak-offs, I would have agency and autonomy. I wouldn’t have had to work so hard to gain it back.”

Following Ventura’s testimony, prosecutors called two more witnesses.

Yasin Binda, a special agent with Homeland Security Investigations and a member of its human trafficking unit, described her role in Combs’ September 2024 arrest. Binda said she helped plan the operation and executed the search warrant at Combs’ suite at the Park Hyatt Hotel in New York City.

Her responsibility included photographing seized items, which included bottles of baby oil and lubricant, illegal substances, a lighting device for “mood lighting,” and $9,000 in cash. These items, Binda testified, were consistent with the descriptions Ventura gave of the tools used in the so-called “freak-offs.”

Also Read: Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning Tom Cruise First Reviews: Internet Calls It Ambitious, Messy And Overpacked

Filed under

Bad Boy Records Cassie Ventura Sean Combs Trial

newsx

Neeraj Chopra Breaks 90-Metre Barrier, PM Modi Hails Historic Throw
Cassie Ventura ends 4 day

Pregnant Ventura Cassie Breaks Down as She Finishes Four Days of Emotional Testimony in Sean...
newsx

Energy Drinks Linked To Higher Blood Cancer Risk, Reveals New Study
newsx

Shashi Tharoor Joins India’s Global Delegation To Expose Pakistan’s Terror Links, Kerala Congress Welcomes Move
newsx

Donald Trump Calls ‘Nuclear’ The ‘N-Word’ During India-Pakistan Discussion | Viral Video
Israel launches ‘Gideon

Israel Launches ‘Gideon’s Chariots’ Offensive in Gaza Amid Soaring Civilian Toll and Rising Global Tensions
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Neeraj Chopra Breaks 90-Metre Barrier, PM Modi Hails Historic Throw

Neeraj Chopra Breaks 90-Metre Barrier, PM Modi Hails Historic Throw

Energy Drinks Linked To Higher Blood Cancer Risk, Reveals New Study

Energy Drinks Linked To Higher Blood Cancer Risk, Reveals New Study

Shashi Tharoor Joins India’s Global Delegation To Expose Pakistan’s Terror Links, Kerala Congress Welcomes Move

Shashi Tharoor Joins India’s Global Delegation To Expose Pakistan’s Terror Links, Kerala Congress Welcomes Move

Donald Trump Calls ‘Nuclear’ The ‘N-Word’ During India-Pakistan Discussion | Viral Video

Donald Trump Calls ‘Nuclear’ The ‘N-Word’ During India-Pakistan Discussion | Viral Video

Israel Launches ‘Gideon’s Chariots’ Offensive in Gaza Amid Soaring Civilian Toll and Rising Global Tensions

Israel Launches ‘Gideon’s Chariots’ Offensive in Gaza Amid Soaring Civilian Toll and Rising Global Tensions

Entertainment

Hollywood Horror Shocks India! Final Destination: Bloodlines’s Box Office Nearly Beats Marvel In Opening Weekend

Hollywood Horror Shocks India! Final Destination: Bloodlines’s Box Office Nearly Beats Marvel In Opening Weekend

Top OTT Releases To Binge This Weekend: Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Korean And More On Netflix, SonyLIV & JioHotstar

Top OTT Releases To Binge This Weekend: Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Korean And More On Netflix,

‘Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping’ Cast Revealed: Maya Hawke, Lili Taylor And More Join Prequel

‘Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping’ Cast Revealed: Maya Hawke, Lili Taylor And More Join

Anupam Kher Gets A Warm Hug, Kiss From Robert De Niro At Cannes Film Festival 2025: Most Amazing Feeling

Anupam Kher Gets A Warm Hug, Kiss From Robert De Niro At Cannes Film Festival

Big News! Paresh Rawal Confirms His Exit From Hera Pheri 3, Who Will Replace Him As Babu Rao?

Big News! Paresh Rawal Confirms His Exit From Hera Pheri 3, Who Will Replace Him

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom