Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
  • Preity Zinta Calls Out Congress For Spreading ‘Fake News’ That BJP Manages Her Social Media: ‘Shame On You’

Preity Zinta Calls Out Congress For Spreading ‘Fake News’ That BJP Manages Her Social Media: ‘Shame On You’

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta has hit back at Congress' claims that the BJP helped waive her Rs 18 crore loan, calling them false and misleading. She clarified that the loan was repaid in full over a decade ago and accused the party of spreading fake news.

Preity Zinta Calls Out Congress For Spreading ‘Fake News’ That BJP Manages Her Social Media: ‘Shame On You’

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta has hit back at Congress' claims that the BJP helped waive her Rs 18 crore loan, calling them false.


Bollywood actress Preity Zinta has strongly refuted allegations by the Congress party that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) facilitated an Rs 18 crore loan waiver for her. The actress clarified that she had repaid the loan in full more than a decade ago.

Congress’ Allegations on Social Media

On Monday, the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of Kerala Congress alleged that Preity Zinta benefited from a loan write-off in exchange for supporting the BJP on social media. The post claimed:

“She gave her social media accounts to BJP and got 18 Cr written off and the bank collapsed last week. Depositors are on the streets for their money.”

Preity Zinta Gives Strong Rebuttal

Responding to the allegations on Tuesday (February 25), Preity Zinta dismissed the claims as baseless and accused the political party of spreading misinformation.

“No, I operate my social media accounts myself, and shame on you for promoting FAKE NEWS! No one wrote off anything or any loan for me. I’m shocked that a political party or their representative is promoting fake news & indulging in vile gossip & click baits using my name & images,” she wrote on X.

Zinta further clarified that the loan in question was taken years ago and had been fully repaid.

“For the record, a loan was taken and FULLY PAID BACK – over 10 years ago. Hope this clarifies and helps so there are no misunderstandings in the future.”

Preity Zinta on Loan Repayment

Through her legal team, Preity Zinta issued an official statement confirming that the loan was repaid more than a decade ago.

“More than 12 years ago, I had an overdraft facility with the New India Cooperative Bank. More than 10 years ago, I repaid in full the entire dues in respect of this overdraft facility, and the account stands closed.”

Preity Zinta has been actively engaging with her followers on social media, frequently participating in interactive discussions on X.

Recently, she shared her experience of conversing with AI chatbot Grok3, calling the interaction both “scary and fascinating.” She revealed that she had spent over two hours chatting with the AI, finding it so “real and raw” that she momentarily forgot she was speaking to a machine.

However, her post led to speculation, with some users assuming it was a paid promotion. Addressing the skepticism, the Kal Ho Naa Ho actress expressed her concerns over the growing cynicism on social media.

“If one talks about their first chat with an AI bot, people presume it’s a paid promotion. If you appreciate your PM, you are a ‘bhakt.’ If you are a proud Hindu or Indian, then you are labeled ‘Andh Bhakt,'” she wrote.

Filed under

Preity Zinta

