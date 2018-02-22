In the complaint filed, Preity Zinta had alleged that Ness Wadia had molested, abused and even threatened her. As per reports, police filed the chargesheet on February 21 in the court in presence of Ness Wadia. The 45-year-old Indian businessman was immediately granted bail in the case. Earlier, in May 2014, a police complaint was filed against Ness Wadia stating that he threatened and molested actress and co-owner, Preity Zinda inside the Wankhede stadium. The incident took place on May 30, 2014.

Almost four years after Bollywood actress Preity Zinta alleged that she was physically harassed and intimidated by the former boyfriend and co-owner of Kings XI Punjab, Ness Wadia, Mumbai Police has finally filed a charge sheet in the matter. Preity Zinta had filed a molestation case against businessman Ness Wadia in May 2014. In the complaint filed, the actress had alleged that Wadia had molested, abused and even threatened her. As per reports, police filed the chargesheet on February 21 in the court in presence of Ness Wadia. The 45-year-old Indian businessman was immediately granted bail in the case.

Commenting on the matter an official said, “We filed the charge sheet in the court yesterday. Wadia who was present in the court was granted bail”. Earlier, in May 2014, a police complaint was filed against Ness Wadia stating that he threatened and molested actress and co-owner, Preity Zinda inside the Wankhede stadium. The incident took place on May 30, 2014, when Ness Wadia and Preity Zinta’s co-owned team Kings XI Punjab was battling Chennai Super Kings at Indian Premier League (IPL). As per Indian Express, the Mumbai Police has filed a 500-page charge sheet in the matter.

ALSO READ: Canada PM Justin Trudeau meets Bollywood stars; tweets pic with Shah Rukh Khan

After the incident took place, Bollywood actress Preity Zinta filed a written complaint against Ness Wadia at South Mumbai’s Marine Drive police station. In the complaint filed, the actress charged former beau with physical assault, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace. s per reports, the actress had also submitted photographs as proofs. Zinta also claimed that Ness Wadia’s behaviour with their jointly owned IPL team was also not good. She said that he misbehaved with the staff on several occasions. Bollywood actress, Preity Zinta was last seen in Saif Ali Khan’s Happy Ending in 2014.

ALSO READ: Assam calendar controversy: Women are shamed all the time for everything, says Priyanka Chopra

ALSO READ: Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani hop on helicopter to reach PVR Lower Parel for Baaghi 2 trailer launch