Actor Preity Zinta on Thursday withdrew the molestation case against businessman Ness Wadia. As per the reports, the actor has taken back the case after her ex-boyfriend apologised to her. The reports said that Ness Wadia has apologised to Preity Zinta in presence of Bombay High Court Justice Ranjit More and now the actress had withdrawn all charges against him.

Bollywood actor Preity Zinta on Thursday withdrew the 2014 molestation case against the businessman Ness Wadia. The reports suggest that the actor has withdrawn the case after receiving an apology from her ex-boyfriend. On Wednesday, the Bombay High court had dropped the Preity Zinta- Ness Wadia molestation case, which was lodged in 2014. The Bombay High Court Justice Ranjit More had suggested both the parties to finish off the matter on Monday and now the case has been dropped.

The reports said that Ness Wadia has apologised to Preity Zinta in presence of Bombay High Court Justice Ranjit More and now the actress had withdrawn all charges against him.

Earlier, talking to the reporters, Preity Zinta’s lawyer had said that actor was willing to settle the matter if Ness Wadia is ready to apologise. While Ness Wadia’s lawyer had denied saying the industrialist was not ready to apologise.

The molestation case was filed by Preity Zinta on June 13, 2014, saying the Ness Wadia had molested and abused her during an IPL match between Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The actor had levelled the charges saying Wadia abused the team and when Preity tried to calm him down, he grabbed her by the arm and abused her. After her complaint, the Mumbai police had lodged a charge sheet in February this year under sections 354, 506 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code.

