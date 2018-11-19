Many Bollywood celebrities have taken their positive stand on the Me Too movement and the latest to speak up is actress Preity Zinta.

Most re-owned Bollywood celebrities have opened up and spoken about their stories of sexual harassment during the Me Too movement that had reached its pinnacle last month. The Me Too movement began in Bollywood after Tanushree Dutta incriminated senior actor Nana Patekar of sexual harassment during the shooting of a song on the sets of Horn Ok please in 2008. The story began to catch the fire in B-town and gradually caught the attention of all the celebrities who came out to spoke about their own story.

Preity Zinta is the latest B-town celebrity to speak about the Me Too movement which had taken the social media by storm last month. She spoke vividly about her experience of not having come against any sexual harassment in the industry. She took the opportunity to address the social outcomes of the sensitive issue and this issue should be taken in a constructive way to stop the sexual menace caused by some people.

She has also addressed the moral responsibility of the victim to be right about the information being passed onto social media about the sexual harassment. Talking further with the actress, she confessed about dealing with no sexual harassment in the Bollywood industry until now. But on the contrary, she said it would have been nice if she got to experience the sexual menace in the industry.

Preity Zinta has started working in Bollywood again with her upcoming film Bhaiya Ji Superhit being released on 23 November 2018. The film also stars Sunny Deol, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade and Amisha Patel.

