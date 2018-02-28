Bollywood actor Preity Zinta penned a heartfelt note on Bollywood's Hawa Hawai Sridevi's demise as she expressed her sadness for not being able to say her goodbye. The actress further condemned the media and said that as her fan she hate it and she hates them. While concluding the note, Preity thanked the superstar for making her fall in love with cinema.

As the country over the mourns over the loss of Sridevi, Bollywood actor Preity Zinta took to her Instagram account to express her sadness for not being able to wish her goodbye. Sharing an adorable collage of the legendary actress performing on the song ‘Hawa Hawai’, Preity wrote: “Almost everyone I know has gone to say goodbye to her in Mumbai. I’m on the other side of the globe, it’s midnight & I cannot sleep. Right now a part of my childhood, burns Into ashes & dust. Sridevi my icon is gone.”

“I close my eyes & see Hawa Hawai smiling at me. She will always be in my heart. I wish her peace & freedom. I’m so sad I did not get to say goodbye,” she added. Condemning the media reportage on the actor’s sad and untimely demise, Preity said, ”I’m upset & angry to see people stoop so low and the media circus. Everyone wants to gain from her departure. As her fan I hate it & I hate them. How dare they try to take her dignity in death? I will not let this happen.”

Concluding the note, Preity said Sridevi is and always will be the Brightest Star and thanked the superstar for making her fall in cinema. “Sridevi is and always will be the Brightest Star. A powerhouse of talent, spontaneity & sensuality. She will always will be my Hawa Hawaii. Thank you for always Brightening up my life & for making me cry. Thank you for being so gracious & sweet & most of all thank you 🙏 for making me fall in love with cinema. I love you,” she wrote. Sridevi won hearts with some of her iconic performances in films like ‘Chandni’, ‘Sadma’, ‘English Vinglish’, ‘Mr India’ and ‘Chalbaaz’. Her last on-screen appearance will be in Anand L Rai’s directorial ‘Zero’ starring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

