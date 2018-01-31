Bollywood's dimple girl Preity Zinta received a pleasant surprise from her close friends Salman Khan, Bobby Deol, Salman's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur and film producer Ramesh Taurani. The diva shared an adorable collage from her 43rd birthday celebration on her Instagram account. She is currently focusing on her IPL cricket team Kings XI Punjab and has taken a short break from Bollywood.

Bollywood star Preity Zinta is on cloud 9 today as the actor is celebrating her 43rd birthday with her close friends. After mesmerising her fans in films like Dil Se, Koi Mil Gaya, Veer Zaara and Salaam Namaste, the diva has been on a long break from Bollywood and is currently focusing on her IPL cricket team Kings XI Punjab. On the eve of her birthday, Preity received a pleasant surprise visit from her close friends Salman Khan, his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Singh and film producer Ramesh Taurani.

The dimpled eye beauty shared an adorable collage from her birthday celebration on her Instagram account. She captioned, “Thank you all for all the wonderful birthday wishes 😘 So humbled and so touched by all the good wishes 🙏 Loads of love ! Muaah #unplannedgettogether #friendsforever”. Close friends Salman Khan and Preity Zinta have shared the screen space in films like Jaan-E-Mann, Harr Dil Jo Pyaar Karega, Dil Ne Jise Apna Kaha and Chori Chori Chupke Chupke while along with Bobby, Preity has starred in films like Soldier and Heroes.

Preity is also set to share the screen space with Bobby’s elder brother Sunny Deol in the much-awaited film Bhaiyaji Superstar along with Ameesha Patel, Arshad Warsi and Shreyas Talpade. The duo will be seen together in a film after 15 years. In Bhaiyaji Superstar, Sunny will be seen essaying the role of a gangster who aspires to be an actor hailing from Uttar Pradesh. On the personal front, she tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Gene Goodenough in a private ceremony in 2016.

