Preity Zinta says today’s sweetu can be tomorrow’s #MeToo: Following the heat of #MeToo movement, veteran Bollywood actress Preity Zinta triggered controversy for criticising all those who have come down heavy on sexual predators. In an interview to an entertainment website called Hungama, Preity, in a video, was found saying, “Aaj ki sweetu kal ki #MeToo ho sakti hai.” (Today’s sweetu can be tomorrow’s #MeToo).

The video which has created a lot of buzz on social media, the actress added that Bollywood is one of the safest industries to work and women are just using the campaign for “publicity or personal vendetta”. The actress was slammed by many over social media for her remarks. Meanwhile, on Monday the actress angered by social media backlash said it is really sad to see how the interview was edited and trivialised and even insensitive.

Really sad 2see how the interview Is edited to trivialis& be insensitive. Not everything is traction & as someone being interviewed I expected decency & maturity froma journalist @iFaridoon. I did 25 interviews that day & only yours turned out edited like this #dissappointed — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) November 19, 2018

The #MeToo movement gained limelight in India after former actress Tanushree Dutta accused superstar Nana Patekar of sexual misconduct during the shooting of Horn Ok Pleasss film.

Following which, many women from media and entertainment industry revealed about their sexual harassment cases, which led to the resignation of a former union minister, journalist MJ Akbar.

