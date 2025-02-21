Preity Zinta Slams Social Media Cynicism Says, ‘What’s happening On Social Media?’

In her post, Zinta expressed frustration with the negative energy she encounters daily, explaining that no matter what she does, someone always finds a way to criticize.

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta recently took to social media to address the growing trend of cynicism that plagues online interactions, particularly after she was trolled for chatting with an AI bot named Grok. Her candid post about the experience has sparked a conversation about the harsh realities of social media and the tendency of people to assume the worst about others’ intentions.

In her post, Zinta expressed frustration with the negative energy she encounters daily, explaining that no matter what she does, someone always finds a way to criticize. “What’s happening to people on social media? Everyone has become so cynical,” she said, lamenting the lack of kindness and open-mindedness in digital conversations.

What's happening to people on social media? Everyone has become so cynical. If one talks about their first chat with an AI Bot then people presume it's a paid promotion, if you appreciate ur PM then you are a bhakt & god forbid, if you are a proud Hindu or Indian 🇮🇳then ur an… — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) February 21, 2025

The AI Bot Incident

Zinta’s innocent chat with Grok, an AI chatbot, became the focal point of a series of online criticisms. Some people speculated that her interaction with the bot was part of a paid promotion. The actress, however, was quick to set the record straight, clarifying that her conversation with Grok was not driven by promotional motives, but merely a curiosity about AI.

Zinta also pointed out the absurdity of the assumptions people make based on little to no information. She pointed out how if a public figure praises a political leader or expresses pride in their nationality, they are often labeled with derogatory terms like “bhakt” or “Andh Bhakt,” with little room for a difference in opinion or genuine expression of sentiment.

Zinta’s post conveyed a sense of weariness towards the cynical nature of social media. She highlighted that even the most harmless and genuine acts, like appreciating a chatbot or expressing pride in one’s culture or country, often lead to unnecessary and harsh judgments. “Let’s keep it real folks & take people for who they are & not who we think they should be!” Zinta urged her followers, calling for more understanding and empathy in online conversations.

