Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, February 21, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Entertainment»
  • Preity Zinta Slams Social Media Cynicism Says, ‘What’s happening On Social Media?’

Preity Zinta Slams Social Media Cynicism Says, ‘What’s happening On Social Media?’

In her post, Zinta expressed frustration with the negative energy she encounters daily, explaining that no matter what she does, someone always finds a way to criticize.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Preity Zinta Slams Social Media Cynicism Says, ‘What’s happening On Social Media?’


Bollywood actress Preity Zinta recently took to social media to address the growing trend of cynicism that plagues online interactions, particularly after she was trolled for chatting with an AI bot named Grok. Her candid post about the experience has sparked a conversation about the harsh realities of social media and the tendency of people to assume the worst about others’ intentions.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In her post, Zinta expressed frustration with the negative energy she encounters daily, explaining that no matter what she does, someone always finds a way to criticize. “What’s happening to people on social media? Everyone has become so cynical,” she said, lamenting the lack of kindness and open-mindedness in digital conversations.

The AI Bot Incident

Zinta’s innocent chat with Grok, an AI chatbot, became the focal point of a series of online criticisms. Some people speculated that her interaction with the bot was part of a paid promotion. The actress, however, was quick to set the record straight, clarifying that her conversation with Grok was not driven by promotional motives, but merely a curiosity about AI.

Zinta also pointed out the absurdity of the assumptions people make based on little to no information. She pointed out how if a public figure praises a political leader or expresses pride in their nationality, they are often labeled with derogatory terms like “bhakt” or “Andh Bhakt,” with little room for a difference in opinion or genuine expression of sentiment.

Zinta’s post conveyed a sense of weariness towards the cynical nature of social media. She highlighted that even the most harmless and genuine acts, like appreciating a chatbot or expressing pride in one’s culture or country, often lead to unnecessary and harsh judgments. “Let’s keep it real folks & take people for who they are & not who we think they should be!” Zinta urged her followers, calling for more understanding and empathy in online conversations.

ALSO READ: ED Raids Residence Of Simran Preet Panesar, Suspect In Canada’s Largest Gold Heist

Filed under

Preity Zinta Social Media Cynicism

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Who Is Simran Preet Panesar, The Accused In Canada’s Biggest Gold Heist? Why Did The ED Raid His House In Punjab Now?

Who Is Simran Preet Panesar, The Accused In Canada’s Biggest Gold Heist? Why Did The...

Supreme Court Recalls Order In Abbas Ansari Case, Asks Police If Any Probe Pending Against Him

Supreme Court Recalls Order In Abbas Ansari Case, Asks Police If Any Probe Pending Against...

Funding Shift: USAID Slashes Govt Funds, Boosts NGO Support in India, Data Reveals

Funding Shift: USAID Slashes Govt Funds, Boosts NGO Support in India, Data Reveals

Podcaster’s ‘Wanna Come On My Podcast?’ Cold Email Lands Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella As Guest

Podcaster’s ‘Wanna Come On My Podcast?’ Cold Email Lands Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella As Guest

Outrage In Bihar After Class 10th Student Shot Dead Over Cheating Disagreement

Outrage In Bihar After Class 10th Student Shot Dead Over Cheating Disagreement

Entertainment

‘Dada’ Coming To Big Screen, Rajkummar Rao To Play The Lead!

‘Dada’ Coming To Big Screen, Rajkummar Rao To Play The Lead!

Mismatched Series Fame Prajakta Koli Is All Set To Tie Knot With Her Fiance On THIS Day

Mismatched Series Fame Prajakta Koli Is All Set To Tie Knot With Her Fiance On

‘Either Keep Worrying Or Surrender It All’: Dhanashree Verma’s Cryptic Post Raises Queries Of Divorce With Yuzvendra Chahal

‘Either Keep Worrying Or Surrender It All’: Dhanashree Verma’s Cryptic Post Raises Queries Of Divorce

India’s Got Latent Controversy: After Ranveer Allahbadia, YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani Moves Supreme Court to Quash or Transfer FIR in Obscenity Case

India’s Got Latent Controversy: After Ranveer Allahbadia, YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani Moves Supreme Court to Quash

‘Avatar: Seven Havens’ Announced: Avatar To Be Reincarnated In Last Airbender Spinoff; Continues Story Beyond Korra

‘Avatar: Seven Havens’ Announced: Avatar To Be Reincarnated In Last Airbender Spinoff; Continues Story Beyond

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox