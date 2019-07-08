The showbiz and cricketers have always shared a special kind of relation. The news of link-ups and affairs of the cricketers with actresses is not something which is new. The latest entrant who has joined the queue is none other than Indian pacer, Jasprit Bumrah. The pacer has been winning hearts across the globe for his stupendous performance in the ongoing ICC World Cup Tournament.

The rumours Bumrah dating the popular Southern actress spread like fire on social media. The grapevine started when both of them commented on each other’s social media posts. The actress also follows Bumrah on twitter. Taking a sign from that, rumours started going around that the two are probably dating.

However, the actress has denied all the reports clarifying that they are only good friends and not dating each other. Hence, this clarification has put all the rumours to the rest. But this is not the only time Bumrah has been linked to an actress. Earlier there was a grapevine that he is dating another actress from the South Indian film industry, Raashi Khanna. At that time also, the actress denied the rumours saying there was no truth in it.

On the movie front, Anupama will be seen in a serial thriller Raskshasudu, directed by Ramesh Varma. The movie is slated to be released on August 2 and the actress will be playing the female lead in the movie alongside actor Bellamkonda Srinivasa.

