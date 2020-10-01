Several Bollywood celebrities including actors Abhishek Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh extended greetings to the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind on his birthday. “Wishing our Honourable President of India, his Excellency Shri Ramnath Kovind ji a very happy birthday.” tweeted Bachchan. Actor Vivek Oberoi also took to Twitter to wish the President on his 75th birthday. “Greetings to our beloved Rashtrapati ji, #RamNathKovind on his birthday.” Oberoi further mentioned that Kovind is a sincere and insightful visionary who’s always been passionate to empower the downtrodden. Actor Riteish Deshmukh, on the other hand, posted a picture of the President on the occasion.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar also took to the micro-blogging platform and said, “Birthday wishes to Hon’ble President Shri Ram Nath Kovind ji, May you be Blessed with long and healthy life, and continue your Dedicated service to the nation.” Kovind was born on 1st October 1945 at village Paraunkh in Kanpur district of the State of Uttar Pradesh. He was sworn in as the 14th President of India on 25 July 2017.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted President Ram Nath Kovind on his birthday on Thursday, saying that his rich insights and wise understanding of policy matters are great assets for our nation. PM Modi tweeted, “Birthday wishes to Rashtrapati Ji.” He further wrote that his rich insights and wise understanding of policy matters were great assets for the nation.

Wishing our Honourable President of India, his Excellency Shri Ramnath Kovind ji a very happy birthday. 🙏🏽 #JaiHind @rashtrapatibhvn — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) October 1, 2020

Also Read: President Kovind turns 75, Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Shah and others extend greetings

Also Read: India successfully test-fires BrahMos supersonic cruise missile

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted earlier in the morning, “Best wishes to President Ram Nath Kovindji on his birthday. We all are motivated by your dedication to the welfare and empowerment of poor and underprivileged sections of the society. Your intelligence and skills have given new strength to the country. I wish for your healthy and long life.”