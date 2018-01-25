President Ram Nath Kovind has subtly attacked the protests that are happening in the country against Sanjay Leela Bhansali's controversial film Padmaavat. In his first Republic Day eve address, President said that a civic minded nation is build by civic minded neighbourhoods, where we respect the next door person's space, privacy and rights. From being assaulted on the film’s set in Jaipur to the set being vandalised and getting threats from protestors, Padmaavat has been facing the ire of protestors that are against the film since the film's inception.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday made a veiled attack on the protests against controversial Hindi movie ‘Padmaavat’, saying disagreements should not mock a fellow citizen’s dignity and personal space. The President’s attack in his first Republic Day eve address to the nation came against the backdrop of violence in some states by supporters of Rajput outfit Karni Sena who opposed the release of the Sanjay Leela Bansali-directed film on Thursday. The Karni Sena has been protesting against the period film because they allege that it shows the 14th Century Rajput queen Rani Padmaavati, also known as Padmini, in less than honourable light.

“A civic-minded nation is built by civic-minded neighbourhoods, whether in our cities or our villages. Where we respect the next-door person’s space, privacy and rights. Where we do not inconvenience our neighbours while celebrating a festival or while resorting to a protest or on any other occasion. “Where one can disagree with another viewpoint – or even with a historical context – without mocking a fellow citizen’s dignity and personal space. This is fraternity in action.” From being assaulted on the film’s set in Jaipur to the set being vandalised and getting threats from protestors— Padmaavat has been facing the ire of protestors that are against the film since the very beginning.

Months after the political and social backlash, the filmmakers clarified that the film starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh is based on 16th century Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi’s epic poem ‘Padmavat’, and does not distort historical facts – as being alleged by some Rajput outfits. CBFC has given its approval for the film with an All-India release with a U/A certificate along with 5 modifications, including a title change from Padmavati to Padmaavat. Despite the vandalism and protests against the film, Padmaavat is expected to become one of the highest grossers of the year and emerge as a blockbuster.