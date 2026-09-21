Presley Gerber Dies At 27: From Cindy Crawford’s Son To A Model In His Own Right — Girlfriend, Net Worth, Career And More

Presley Gerber Dies At 27: Presley Gerber, a fashion model and the son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, is dead at age 27. Presley died on September 20, 2026, in a rehabilitation centre, according to documents provided by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office. The cause of his death has not yet been released.

Despite being born in one of America’s most recognized celebrity families, Presley managed to create a name for himself in the field of fashion modelling. He pursued the footsteps of his mother by becoming a fashion model, working with some of the biggest international companies and featuring with his mother in a remake of the famous Pepsi ad starring Crawford.

Here’s a look at Presley’s life, career, family, relationships and estimated net worth.

Who Was Presley Gerber?

Presley Walker Gerber was born on July 2, 1999. Presley Walker Gerber is the eldest son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber. His younger sibling is Kaia Gerber who is a model and actress. Presley was brought up around the fashion and entertainment industry but finally took up modelling as his career path. At the age of 15, he joined IMG Models.

How Did Presley Gerber Start His Modelling Career?

His modelling career kicked off when he was still a teenager. One of his most notable runway walks was at the Moschino Los Angeles Resort show in 2016. He would go on to work with many big fashion brands such as Calvin Klein, Dolce & Gabbana and Celine. Through his modelling career, Presley established himself as someone other than being Cindy Crawford’s son.

He also joined Kaia for the Calvin Klein global advertising campaign in 2018.

Presley Gerber And Cindy Crawford’s Pepsi Connection

Presley’s most prominent appearance was made in 2018 when he appeared along with his mother in a remake of the same Pepsi ad his mother appeared in back in 1992 in Super Bowl LII. Crawford described how proud she felt while watching her son at work. This was the most memorable appearance of the mother and son duo together.

Who Was Presley Gerber’s Girlfriend?

The last widely recognized public relationship of Presley was with model Lexi Wood. The two of them came out about their relationship in November 2022 by posting their lovey-dovey pictures on Instagram. Presley himself claimed that Wood was a person who brought immense happiness to him.

Nevertheless, it did not last very long because the media sources reported that the two of them broke up around a month after they became public. Lexi Wood is also known for her appearance on the show Summer House on Bravo.

It is important to note that there were no publicly reported relationships of Presley at the time of his death.

What Was Presley Gerber’s Net Worth?

The exact net worth of Presley cannot be determined because there are no publicly verifiable documents on his financial status. Most of his financial earnings were related to his modelling profession and other ventures in the fashion industry. There are some celebrities’ net worth pages that have provided various estimates, yet they differ widely and do not have any official documentations behind the figures.

One article has estimated that Presley’s net worth is anywhere between $100,000 and $1 million; however, another online figure has put his wealth much higher. These figures can only be considered as estimates. Presley’s parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, are wealthy as a result of their modelling and business.

Presley Gerber’s Struggles With Mental Health And Addiction

During the latter part of his life, Presley shared information on how he was battling both mental health issues and addictions. He initiated the “Mental Health Mondays” social media campaign back in 2025 and said that his intention was to get people to talk freely about their problems.

His sister Kaia revealed how Presley battled his problems in a 2026 interview with Vogue, mentioning the effects that it had on his family and saying that she is proud of him for being able to talk about it openly. Presley talked about receiving treatment for addiction in a March 2026 statement.

What Happened To Presley Gerber?

Presley passed away on September 20, 2026, at the age of 27 in a rehab facility, as stated in the official report from Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. Presley’s family spokesman confirmed his passing and said that the family asks for privacy. There has been no official statement about the cause of his passing yet; however, the investigation of the medical examiner office is still on the go.

The public life of Presley Gerber has been greatly influenced by his family legacy. At the same time, Presley’s career path led him into the world of fashion starting with his teenage years. However, besides fashion and the name of Presley Gerber, Presley had become well-known for his speeches about his personal problems.

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