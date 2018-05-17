Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, who is currently celebrating the success of his latest film Raazi, wants to raise the bar of audiences' expectations with every film. Vicky will be next seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju, which is a biopic on Sanjay Dutt and stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. The actor, who played the role of a Pakistani army officer in Meghna Gulzar's Raazi, said, "Pressure is a good thing.

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, who is currently enjoying the tremendous success of his latest film Raazi, wants to ‘raise the bar of audiences’ expectations with every film,’ he told news agency PTI. The actor, who previously impressed us with his phenomenal acting skills in films like Masaan and Raman Raghav, is one of the most underrated Bollywood actors who has proved his worth in each of his films. His performance in spy-thriller Raazi is being highly applauded. The film also stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role.

The actor, who played the role of a Pakistani army officer in Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi, said, “Pressure is a good thing. When your work is accepted and loved, then only people have expectations. As an actor, I want to raise the bar of expectations for the audience with every film. If there are expectations and pressure from audience then it means they care for you. It is a good thing, I take it as a positive thing.”

At the success party of Raazi, which was held in Mumbai on Wednesday, Vicky said, “My only wish on every birthday is that I should keep getting good work. I want to be on a film set a lot of the time, it is like a paradise for me.”

Also, it was double celebration for the actor as he celebrated his 30th birthday along with the success party of Raazi. “It is a pleasant surprise for all of us, as a team we are very happy. We are grateful to all those who saw the film in theatres and loved it. I am happy and feel proud of showing my success, appreciation to my parents. With every film I hope it is a turning point of my career. I am happy with the love Raazi has got,” Vicky added.

Vicky will be next seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju, which is a biopic on Sanjay Dutt and stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App