Thursday, May 29, 2025
Live Tv
  Home»
  Entertainment»
  Pride Month 2025: Kashish LGBTQ+ Film Festival Turns 16 with Bigger Line-Up, New Venues, and a Strong Message of Love

Pride Month 2025: Kashish LGBTQ+ Film Festival Turns 16 with Bigger Line-Up, New Venues, and a Strong Message of Love

Mumbai’s much-loved Kashish Pride Film Festival is back this June — and it’s bigger, bolder, and more inclusive than ever as it celebrates its 16th edition. The popular LGBTQ+ film festival will run from June 4 to June 8, 2025

Pride Month 2025: Kashish LGBTQ+ Film Festival Turns 16 with Bigger Line-Up, New Venues, and a Strong Message of Love

Mumbai’s much-loved Kashish Pride Film Festival is back this June with more inclusive content than ever as it celebrates its 16th edition.


Mumbai’s much-loved Kashish Pride Film Festival is back this June — and it’s bigger, bolder, and more inclusive than ever as it celebrates its 16th edition. The popular LGBTQ+ film festival will run from June 4 to June 8, 2025, offering a rich selection of films from across the world that celebrate identity, love, and the power of storytelling.

At a press conference held on Wednesday afternoon at the Mumbai Press Club, the festival’s advisory board and jury shared the highlights of this year’s event, which coincides with the start of Pride Month.

New Venues, New Energy

The festival will begin on June 4 at St. Andrews Auditorium in Bandra (West) — a shift from its usual grand opening at Liberty Cinema in Marine Lines. While many fans may miss the iconic sweeping staircase of Liberty that often served as the festival’s glamorous photo backdrop, the move to new venues also signals a broader message: Mumbai is becoming more inclusive across more spaces.

From June 5 to 8, screenings will continue at Cinepolis in Andheri (West) and Alliance Francaise in Marine Lines, giving attendees more flexibility and access from different parts of the city.

Films from Around the World

This year’s line-up is truly global, with 152 films from 48 countries set to screen. The selection includes films from places as diverse as Iceland, Peru, Serbia, Uzbekistan, Nigeria, and Palestine. A strong regional presence is also evident, with films from India, Bangladesh, and Bhutan.

India tops the list with 37 films, followed by the United States with 34, and the UK with 19.

Among the most anticipated films are:

  • ‘Queer’, featuring Daniel Craig

  • ‘Close To You’, starring Elliot Page, who also produced the film

  • Dutch feature ‘Out’ by Dennis Alink

  • Icelandic drama ‘Odd Fish’ by Snævar Sölvason

The festival’s theme this year is “Love = Peace” — a message that feels especially powerful in today’s tense global climate.

“Love Is the Presence of Peace”

Speaking about the theme, Saagar Gupta, the festival’s artistic director, said:
“Peace isn’t just the absence of conflict — it’s the presence of love. Love for who we are, for each other, for the spaces we belong to, and for every identity that makes us whole.”

Gupta also noted that many of the films come from countries without large film industries, adding to the richness and variety of the experience for audiences.

A Festival for Young Audiences Too

Sridhar Rangayan, founder and festival director, highlighted the festival’s growing reach and appeal:
“We have a line-up of films that will appeal to the younger audiences in the suburbs; the festival hopes to infuse new energy and enthusiasm.”

He also noted the growing global support for the festival, saying:
“This time several consulates ensured we have at least one or two movies from their countries in the festival.”

Powerful Messages from the Board

The advisory board and jury members also shared their thoughts at the press meet. Acclaimed filmmaker Arunaraje Patil said:
“One way we can be more inclusive is to communicate. Movies help us to do this and take us right to the heart of the matter.”

Director Onir, whose film We Are Faheem & Karun is the Indian Narrative Centrepiece, kept things light with a sharp sense of humor that had the crowd laughing:
“I do not know why it is so difficult for those from the non-queer world to even see these films. There are those that feel ‘threatened’ by watching a film.”
He continued:
“I have seen so many ‘straight’ films and not become straight, so why would watching a queer film make anyone queer?”

The International Narrative Centrepiece is the Romanian film Three Kilometres To The End Of The World by Emanuel Parvu, another highly anticipated screening.

Call for Support and Expansion

Veteran actor and producer Viveck Vaswani emphasized the need for visible and consistent support for festivals like Kashish.
“It is vital to visibly support these festivals and for festivals like these to expand to maybe two editions a year; one needs financial support too,” he said.

Filed under

Kashish LGBTQ+ Film Festival Pride month 2025

