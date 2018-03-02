Prince Harry and his fiance invited 2,640 members of the public into the grounds of Windsor Castle to celebrate the wedding in May."The prince and US actress want their wedding to be shaped so as to allow the members of the public to feel part of celebration too", a spokesperson said. Meghan Markle and her fiance appeared last in an anti-sexual harassment campaign #Me too and Time's Up.

Prince Harry and his fiance Meghan Markle invited 2,640 members of the public into the grounds of Windsor Castle to celebrate their wedding in May. The guests, who will come from all corners of the United Kingdom, will be able to watch the arrival of the bride and groom and be in prime location to see their carriage procession after the May 19 ceremony. At the ceremony, there will be members from general public and will be members who will be representing charities and other organisation to help the celebration, with local school children, the resident of Windsor community and members of Royal Household making up the balance.

“The prince and US actress want their wedding to be shaped so as to allow the members of the public to feel part of celebration too”, a spokesperson said. Meghan Markle and her fiance appeared last in an anti-sexual harassment campaign #Me too and Time’s Up where the former Suits star was passionate about doing more charity work after the wedding. She will become the patron of Kate and prince’s charity The Royal Foundation. The Royal Foundation is the vehicle for the entire young royal’s charitable work, including mental health campaigns Heads Together and the United for Wildlife taskforce.

Meghan Markle (born August 4, 1981) is an American actress and humanitarian. She is set to become a member of the British royal family upon marriage to Prince Harry in May 2018. Marke was born and raised in Los Angeles, California. After graduating from Northwestern University with a degree in theatre and international studies in 2003, she played small roles in several American television series. Markle’s film credits include Remember Me and Horrible Bosses. In 2017, she became engaged to Prince Harry and announced her retirement from acting and her intention to pursue work.

