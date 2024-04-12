Prince Harry And Meghan Unveil Exciting Netflix Projects: What's In Store And When Can We Expect Them?

Michael Steed, known for his work on Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, will direct the project. Leah Hariton, a producer at HBO who worked on Selena Gomez’s cooking show Selena + Chef, will take on the role of showrunner.

The Duchess of Sussex, aged 42, has a well-documented love for cooking. One of her early initiatives as a member of the royal family was collaborating with the Hubb Community Kitchen to produce a cookbook for charity fundraising. She also shared glimpses of her Thanksgiving preparations, including brining a turkey, on her now-closed Instagram account.

The second series will offer viewers exclusive access to the realm of professional polo, showcasing Prince Harry’s extensive experience in the sport. Over the years, Harry, aged 39, has been a prominent figure in professional polo, often participating in charitable matches. Notably, he has been actively involved in fundraising events for Sentebale, an organization he co-founded with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in 2006. Sentebale aims to aid youth in southern Africa affected by HIV/AIDS, poverty, and inequality.

“Known primarily for its aesthetic and social scene, the series will pull the curtain back on the grit and passion of the sport, capturing players and all it takes to compete at the highest level,” Archewell Productions said a statement.

The couple will serve as executive producers for the project, with Miloš Balać as the showrunner.

According to the statement, the titles and premiere dates of both shows will be disclosed in the coming months. It further noted that both projects are still in the initial stages of development.

Since their departure from royal duties in 2018, the couple has been working on establishing their own sources of income. Their exclusive podcast deal with Spotify ended last year after airing just one episode.

Due to persistent allegations of mistreatment toward Meghan, who is of mixed race, they have distanced themselves from the royal family. Harry has visited the UK twice since then, once for the coronation of his father, King Charles III, and again when his father was diagnosed with cancer.

Reports suggest that Harry has not been in contact with his brother, Prince William, for several months. Nonetheless, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex expressed their well wishes for Kate and the entire family’s health and recovery upon learning of the Prince of Wales’s cancer treatment.